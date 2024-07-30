Leon Edwards’s coach reveals he entered UFC 304 with a significant back injury: “He couldn’t wrestle”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 30, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards wasn’t at his physical best entering the fight with Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

Leon Edwards

Edwards lost the UFC welterweight title to Muhammad in the UFC 304 main event on Saturday in Manchester. It was the first fight he’s lost since a 2015 defeat to Kamaru Usman.

Muhammad capped off a long unbeaten streak in the UFC welterweight division with an impressive title win against Edwards. He utilized his grappling and timely striking to stifle and frustrate Edwards throughout the five-round matchup.

A surprising element of the fight was the setbacks Edwards appeared to suffer in his ground game. Muhammad seemed able to take Edwards down at will and control most ground exchanges.

According to Edwards’s coach, the now-former titleholder entered UFC 304 with a limited camp due to injury.

Coach Dave Lovell: Leon Edwards couldn’t wrestle due to back injuries

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, head coach Dave Lovell revealed Edwards entered UFC 304 with significant back issues.

“I’m not making any kind of excuses for him, but we had a few niggles in camp,” Lovell said of Edwards. “His back was niggling him, so he couldn’t wrestle the way he really needed to offensively and defensively because of the niggle that recurred about maybe two, three times. Well, not taking nothing away from Belal’s performance, you know. He did well, he done well. The best man won on the night, but Leon will be back.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Edwards plans on returning by year’s end against another top contender in the welterweight division. Ian Machado Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov are potential opponents for his return to the cage.

Edwards earned the title by head-kick knockout at UFC 278 over Usman, before outpointing Usman in their UFC 286 rematch. Before UFC 304, he defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision in December.

A trilogy between Edwards and Muhammad is possible for a future booking. But for now, Edwards will look to heal up and focus on his comeback.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Leon Edwards UFC UFC 304

Related

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad

Colby Covington reacts after Belal Muhammad dethrones Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “He just doesn’t have that hunger anymore”

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024
Belal Muhammad
Tom Aspinall

The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings see Belal Muhammad debut at #6, with Tom Aspinall moving up to #9

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

The updated UFC pound-for-pound rankings have been released with Belal Muhammad debuting at #6 and Tom Aspinall moving up to #9.

Robelis Despaigne
UFC

Robelis Despaigne booked for October UFC return against former NFL player Austen Lane

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Robelis Despaigne is booked to return to the UFC this October against form NFL player Austen Lane.

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a “foregone conclusion” that Tom Aspinall beats Jon Jones: “He can never been counted out from a fight”

Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a ‘foregone conclusion’ that Tom Aspinall would beat Jon Jones in a potential title unification bout.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Dana White reacts to the potential outcome that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will retire at UFC 309: “I don’t know what we’ll do if that happens”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the idea that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic could both retire following UFC 309.

Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s title win at UFC 304: “I just helped him in small things”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024
Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Report | Muhammad Mokaev attempted to negotiate with PFL well before final fight of UFC contract: “UFC got wind of this and considered it the last straw”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC’s final straw with Muhammad Mokaev was reportedly his attempt to negotiate with PFL prior to the final fight on his contract.

Belal Muhammad
Paddy Pimblett

Watch | Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “Most boring champion ever”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 304 title triumph wasn’t overly flattering.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304
Curtis Blaydes

What's next for the stars of UFC 304?

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

The UFC was in Manchester, England on Saturday for a solid UFC 304 card, that saw an undisputed and an interim title on the line.

Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape alleges Muhammad Mokaev tapped to a guillotine in UFC 304 fight

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape feels he should’ve been awarded a submission win over Muhammad Mokaev.