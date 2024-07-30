Leon Edwards’s coach reveals he entered UFC 304 with a significant back injury: “He couldn’t wrestle”

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards wasn’t at his physical best entering the fight with Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

Edwards lost the UFC welterweight title to Muhammad in the UFC 304 main event on Saturday in Manchester. It was the first fight he’s lost since a 2015 defeat to Kamaru Usman.

Muhammad capped off a long unbeaten streak in the UFC welterweight division with an impressive title win against Edwards. He utilized his grappling and timely striking to stifle and frustrate Edwards throughout the five-round matchup.

A surprising element of the fight was the setbacks Edwards appeared to suffer in his ground game. Muhammad seemed able to take Edwards down at will and control most ground exchanges.

According to Edwards’s coach, the now-former titleholder entered UFC 304 with a limited camp due to injury.