Charles Oliveira believes he will “outclass” Michael Chandler again at UFC 309
Charles Oliveira believes he will outclass Michael Chandler again at UFC 309 to return to the win column.
Oliveira is set to rematch Chandler in a five-round co-main event in a pivotal lightweight fight. The winner of the bout will likely be a win or two away from a title shot or could land the Conor McGregor fight.
The bout also serves as a rematch of their May 2021 fight which Oliveira won by second-round knockout to win the vacant lightweight title. Heading into the rematch, Oliveira has full confidence he will get his hand raised.
“I think I have a lot more weapons than Michael Chandler to get the win,” Oliveira said on UFC Countdown. “I can outclass him just like I did in our first fight. My arm will definitely be raised at UFC 309. My hands can land, connect hard, and I can leave victorious.”
If Charles Oliveira does beat Michael Chandler again, and finish him, it would be a statement win for the Brazilian. It could also lead him to get into a No. 1 contender fight next time out.
Charles Oliveira not overlooking Michael Chandler at UFC 309
Despite Oliveira beating Chandler in their first fight, he says he isn’t overlooking him.
Instead, Oliveira says he has been training even harder as he knows Chandler will have a chip on his shoulder to prove he is better.
“Michael Chandler is a huge problem,” Oliveira added. “He’s very explosive, he’s always moving forward, he hunts you down. We’ll definitely analyze my fight with Michael Chandler so we don’t make the same mistakes again. I won the first fight, but I want to show it wasn’t luck and that I am better than him, that my game is better, so that’s what I want to do. I’m a lot more dangerous on the feet and on the ground. I’m sure Michael Chandler will come hungrier to show that he can beat me.”
Oliveira enters the fight coming off a split-decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.
