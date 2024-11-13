Charles Oliveira believes he will outclass Michael Chandler again at UFC 309 to return to the win column.

Oliveira is set to rematch Chandler in a five-round co-main event in a pivotal lightweight fight. The winner of the bout will likely be a win or two away from a title shot or could land the Conor McGregor fight.

The bout also serves as a rematch of their May 2021 fight which Oliveira won by second-round knockout to win the vacant lightweight title. Heading into the rematch, Oliveira has full confidence he will get his hand raised.

“I think I have a lot more weapons than Michael Chandler to get the win,” Oliveira said on UFC Countdown. “I can outclass him just like I did in our first fight. My arm will definitely be raised at UFC 309. My hands can land, connect hard, and I can leave victorious.”

If Charles Oliveira does beat Michael Chandler again, and finish him, it would be a statement win for the Brazilian. It could also lead him to get into a No. 1 contender fight next time out.