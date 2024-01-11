Kyoji Horiguchi reportedly eyes UFC return weeks after winning RIZIN flyweight title

By Josh Evanoff - January 11, 2024

RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi reportedly plans to return to the UFC.

Kyoji Horiguchi

‘The Typhoon’ is fresh off his return at RIZIN 45 in December. There, Kyoji Horiguchi fought Makamoto Takahashi, in a rematch of their July bout. Their first bout for the vacant Bellator flyweight title ended after just seconds, due to an eye poke. Due to the Scott Coker company being bought out by the PFL, they instead ran it back for RIZIN gold this time around.

Ultimately, the rematch was worth the wait for Kyoji Horiguchi. He dominated, to win vacant RIZIN flyweight gold by second-round submission. Following the victory, he proposed to his longtime fiancee, and she accepted. Just a few weeks on, it seems that the Japanese fighter is ready for another life-changing decision.

According to a recent report from Yahoo Japan, Kyoji Horiguchi is eyeing a return to the UFC. The report specified that he had already spoken to RIZIN President Nobuyuki Sakakibara, who signed off on the move. As of now, the only thing holding the move back is his contract status with the PFL.

The Donn Davis-led promotion famously bought out Bellator in November. While Kyoji Horiguchi is largely a RIZIN talent, he still had a deal with Scott Coker prior to the merger. If the Japanese fighter can get clearance to leave the PFL, he would love to return to the UFC.

RELATED: FORMER STRAWWEIGHT CHAMPION ROSE NAMAJUNAS ADDED TO UFC VEGAS 88 IN MARCH

Bellator-222-Kyoji-Horiguchi-Nobuyuki-Sakakibara

PhotoCred: Cageside Press

Kyoji Horiguchi reportedly plans to return to the UFC weeks after winning RIZIN gold

“ I don’t have anyone in particular that I want to fight. I really want to win the [UFC] belt, that’s all I’m thinking about.” Kyoji Horiguchi stated via a translator. “…I’ve checked with my manager about that [release], but I haven’t heard anything yet. So, there’s a lot of uncertainty around that, so I’d like to go through the formalities to go to the UFC as soon as I figure that out.” (h/t Yahoo Japan)

He responded to a question about fighting UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, “Of course, I think we can win. When I take on a challenge, I want people to change. I don’t like doing things with my friends, so I want them to change. But in the worst-case scenario, I have no choice but to try. Aiming for the same place.”

“As I mentioned earlier, I don’t know the timing or the plan at all. Kyoji Horiguchi concluded. “But I’m still under contract with Bellator, but I can’t help but clearly state the name of the UFC.”

In the event Kyoji Horiguchi returns to the UFC, it will be his first appearance in the octagon since 2016. The Japanese fighter famously dominated in the promotion, going 7-1. That one loss was a submission loss at the hands of Demetrious Johnson in 2015, in a bid for flyweight gold.

What do you make of this news coming out of RIZIN? Do you want to see Kyoji Horiguchi return to the UFC?

Related

Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt set to fight Deiveson Figueiredo in battle of former champions at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis reveals conversation with Dana White about pressing charges against Sean Strickland for UFC 296 assault: “No, no, no, no, no. Please no.”

Susan Cox - January 11, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis has revealed the conversation he had with Dana White about pressing charges against Sean Strickland for his assault at UFC 296.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
UFC

Nate Diaz calls for the chance to headline UFC 300

Susan Cox - January 11, 2024

Nate Diaz is calling for a chance to headline UFC 300.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev believes Johnny Walker wanted out of their first fight after illegal knee

Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t think Johnny Walker wanted to fight him in October.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2

Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024

In the first event of 2024, top-10 light heavyweights collide as Magomed Ankalaev rematches Johnny Walker in the main event of UFC Vegas 84. Heading into the fight, Ankalaev is a sizeable -590 favorite while the Brazilian is a +390 underdog on FanDuel.

Mayra Bueno Silva, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC

Mayra Bueno Silva responds after Sean Strickland suggests he was booked for UFC 297 to "help a couple of ladies" do their job: “He is not a big star”

Susan Cox - January 11, 2024
Israel Adesanya training
UFC

Israel Adesanya shares timeline for UFC return after suffering an undisclosed injury

Susan Cox - January 11, 2024

Israel Adesanya is sharing a timeline for his UFC return after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista confident he can "put out" Ricky Simon at UFC Vegas 84 to send a "statement" to the bantamweight division

Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024

Mario Bautista is excited to finally get his chance to fight a ranked opponent.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295, UFC
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping warns Jon Jones of the “forever narrative” that will exist if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the ongoing situation involving Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Diego Lima and Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Coach explains why Charles Oliveira is “very happy” with the Arman Tsarukyan fight despite previous title talks

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024

Charles Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima has given his thoughts on their upcoming bout against Arman Tsarukyan.