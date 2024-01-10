Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas added to UFC Vegas 88 in March

By Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2024

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face Amanda Ribas in March.

Rose Namajunas

‘Thug Rose’ has been out of the cage since a move to flyweight in September. For her first bout up at 125 pounds, Rose Namajunas faced the rising Manon Fiorot. The former champion hoped to hand the contender her first loss on home soil, at UFC Paris. Instead, she suffered yet another setback.

Early in the contest, Rose Namajunas suffered a broken finger. While the former strawweight champion stayed in the matchup and was competitive, she suffered a unanimous decision loss. The defeat was her second in a row, previously losing to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 in May 2022. That fight with ‘Cookie Monster’ is largely hailed as one of the worst fights in MMA history.

Following her loss up at 125 pounds, there was speculation on what was next for Rose Namajunas. However, it seems that speculation is now over. As reported by MMA Hoje and Combate, ‘Thug Rose’ will be returning to the octagon in March. At UFC Vegas 88, she will face top contender, Amanda Ribas, at flyweight.

RELATED: JIM MILLER EXPECTS TO “OVERWHELM” GABRIEL BENITEZ AT UFC VEGAS 84, HAS AN “INCLINATION” OF WHO HE WILL FIGHT AT UFC 300

Amanda Ribas

Image via @amandaribasufc (photographer not listed)

Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas added to UFC Vegas 88 in March

For her part, the Brazilian is coming off a knockout win over Luana Pinheiro in November. That was a return to strawweight for Amanda Ribas, who previously experimented down at flyweight as well. Since 2020, the Brazilian has alternated wins and losses and switched her weight class several times.

However, she will now look to score the biggest win of her career in March, against Rose Namajunas. As of now, ‘Thug Rose’, nor Ribas, have confirmed reports about the matchup. However, the former strawweight champion has teased a comeback in recent months. Furthermore, the fight would be a big boost to a largely empty UFC Vegas 88 card as of now.

That event is slated to go down at the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas on March 23rd. As of now, the card only has a few matchups attached, and no main event. While a fight between Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas would serve that role perfectly, reports haven’t specified if the flyweight clash will be five rounds.

With the addition of the women’s flyweight bout, here’s how the UFC Vegas 88 card stands as of now:

  • Women’s Bantamweight bout: Montserrat Rendon vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
  • Women’s Strawweight bout: Stephanie Luciano vs. Shauna Bannon
  • Featherweight bout: Luis Pajuelo vs. Fernando Padilla
  • Featherweight bout: Steven Nguyen vs. Jarno Errens
  • Bantamweight bout: Davey Grant vs. Cody Gibson
  • Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa
  • Women’s Flyweight bout: Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do you have emerging victorious in this UFC Vegas 88 flyweight clash? Rose Namajunas or Amanda Ribas?

Related

Jim Miller, Anthony Smith, Brock Lesnar

Anthony Smith explains why Brock Lesnar vs. Jim Miller is a 50/50 fight

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2024
Paulo Costa
Robert Whittaker

Paulo Costa reveals he still hasn't signed a contract to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, claims the bout is still on

Cole Shelton - January 10, 2024

Paulo Costa is still waiting to sign his contract for his UFC 298 fight against Robert Whittaker.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, Bonus, UFC
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping confident Alex Pereira will be defending his light heavyweight title at UFC 300: “You know who it’s gonna be”

Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Michael Bisping is confident Alex Pereira will be defending his light heavyweight title at UFC 300.

Dana White, Bull, Twisted Steel, Donald Cerrone
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Dana White books Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in $100k challenge against his bull Twisted Steel

Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Dana White has booked UFC legend Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a $100K challenge against his bull ‘Twisted Steel’.

Jon Jones, Ariel Helwani, UFC
Jon Jones

Ariel Helwani goes to bat for Tom Aspinall after recent criticism from UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Ariel Helwani is going to bat for Tom Aspinall after the Brit received recent criticism from UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Daniel Cormier, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing

Daniel Cormier explains why he’s not interested in seeing Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2: “I don’t anticipate it going well for my boy”

Susan Cox - January 10, 2024
Snoop Dogg and Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor once again takes aim at the Nurmagomedov family: “That's 4 now out of your family caught on steroids”

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has taken another shot at the Nurmagomedov family in a recent social media exchange.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling shuts down talk of having future UFC fights at bantamweight: “There’s no more 135”

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has confirmed that he will never return to the bantamweight division.

Dana White
UFC

Fight fans express outrage over “horrific” ticket prices for UFC 299 in Miami: “This is criminal”

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2024

Fight fans have made their feelings known after seeing the ticket prices for the upcoming UFC 299 event in Miami.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White says Irish boxer engrained his love for fighting: "I started through working for Peter Welch for free”

Zain Bando - January 9, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is a man of humble beginnings.