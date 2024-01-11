Cody Garbrandt set to fight Deiveson Figueiredo in battle of former champions at UFC 300

By Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024

A battle of former champions will go down at UFC 300 as Cody Garbrandt will take on Deiveson Figueiredo.

Cody Garbrandt

According to Brazilian outlet AGFight, Garbrandt and Figueiredo are set to fight at UFC 300 on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Garbrandt and Figueiredo were supposed to fight back in November of 2020 at UFC 255, this while the Brazilian was still the promotion’s flyweight champion, as ‘No Love’ was going to drop down to 125lbs and challenge for the belt. However, just over a month out from the fight, Garbrandt was forced to withdraw.

Since then, both Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo have shown interest in rebooking the matchup. Most recently, after Garbrandt scored a KO win over Brian Kelleher at UFC 296, he called for the bout to happen at UFC 300.

“I would love to fight Deiveson Figueiredo. I think that’s a great fight – two former world champions. He’s now at the bantamweight division. That’s a fight that should have happened years ago. I was obviously taken out from COVID, but flyweight is not my weight, bantamweight is,  feel really good here, I love that fight. I talked to Sean (Shelby) about it. He’s all for it. UFC 300 – I think that would be an amazing, amazing card to put us on,” Garbrandt said after UFC 296.

Cody Garbrandt (14-5) is on a two-fight win streak and coming off the KO win over Kelleher, and before that beat Trevin Jones by decision. The victory over Jones snapped his two-fight losing skid, as he had previously suffered a KO loss to Kai Kara-France in his flyweight debut and dropped a decision to Rob Font. Garbrandt is the former UFC bantamweight champion and holds notable wins over Dominick Cruz and Raphael Assuncao.

Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) made his UFC bantamweight debut back in December as he scored a decision win over Rob Font. Before that, he suffered a TKO loss to Brandon Moreno to lose his flyweight title. The Brazilian is currently ranked eighth at bantamweight. In his career, he holds notable wins over Moreno, Joseph Benavidez, twice, Alexandre Pantoja, and Tim Elliott.

With the addition of Garbrandt vs. Figueiredo, UFC 300 is as follows:

  • Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

