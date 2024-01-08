Francis Ngannou commits to PFL fight despite Anthony Joshua boxing match: “We’re in business together”

By Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2024

Despite his boxing match against Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou is still planning on fighting in the PFL.

Francis Ngannou

Last week, ‘The Predator’ signed his return to the boxing ring against ‘AJ’. Just a few months removed from his split-decision loss to Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou will look to earn his first win. For his part, Anthony Joshua enters the matchup riding a three-fight winning streak. He last defeated Otto Wallin by knockout last month, before his plans for a Deontay Wilder clash this Spring were foiled.

For Francis Ngannou, the boxing match is just another massive opportunity for him. However, some quickly wondered what the March fight meant for his PFL plans. The former UFC heavyweight champion famously signed with the Donn Davis-led company early last year. The announcement came a year after his last MMA fight, a win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

However, he never fought in the PFL, due to his boxing match with ‘The Gypsy King’. Despite plans for Francis Ngannou to fight in the cage in early 2024, those were dashed with the announcement of his bout with Joshua. That being said, his promotional debut is only postponed for a bit.

Speaking on The MMA Hour earlier today, Francis Ngannou was asked about his plans to fight in MMA. There, ‘The Predator’ revealed that the PFL actually signed off on the boxing match with Anthony Joshua and that there’s no heat between the two sides. Furthermore, he does hope to fight in the cage in late 2024.

That being said, Ngannou also acknowledged that he might not fight in the PFL until next year. Given his hopes to rematch Tyson Fury later this year, his MMA career seems entirely on hold. For the moment, anyway.

RELATED: CRIS CYBORG ALLEGES KAYLA HARRISON TURNED DOWN LONG-AWAITED PFL FIGHT: “WE ACCEPTED THE BOUT”

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou confirms plans to fight in the PFL despite scheduled boxing return

“It doesn’t affect it at all,” Francis Ngannou responded to Ariel Helwani when asked about his boxing match with Anthony Joshua affecting his PFL debut. “First of all, when I received a call and proposal for this fight, I reached out to PFL and told them. We’re in business together, you know? They gave me their blessing for the opportunity, and said “We can’t take this type of opportunity off of you’.”

He continued, “So, I was happy to do that…. They didn’t have any problem with this. Possibility [that I fight in MMA this year] yes. Strong? I don’t know. As I said, even before this fight, nothing was certain yet. There’s a chance [that I fight in boxing twice]. Yes [there was talk of fighting Deontay Wilder in the PFL as well].”

“Then, Deontay Wilder had a fight first.” Francis Ngannou concluded. “Then had a misstep on the way, and now I think I have [his] fight.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou fight in the PFL? Do you believe he will defeat Anthony Joshua in March?

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou plans to “find out” if Anthony Joshua actually has a chin: “I've heard that he doesn't”

Susan Cox - January 8, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou on a potential rematch with Tyson Fury: “It’s going to happen”

Susan Cox - January 8, 2024

Francis Ngannou is speaking out on a potential rematch with Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou
Boxing News

Pro fighters react after Francis Ngannou books boxing match with Anthony Joshua

Chris Taylor - January 6, 2024

Several pro fighters have reacted after news broke that Francis Ngannou will be boxing Anthony Joshua this coming March.

Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Opening odds released for Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2024

The opening odds have been released for the boxing fight between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou releases first statement after booking Anthony Joshua boxing match

Josh Evanoff - January 5, 2024

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is ready for his upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match reportedly a "done deal"

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
UFC

Francis Ngannou reflects on his departure from the UFC: “This business can be nasty”

Harry Kettle - January 4, 2024

PFL star Francis Ngannou has reflected on his exit from the Ultimate Fighting Championship last year.

Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg
Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg alleges Kayla Harrison turned down long-awaited PFL fight: "We accepted the bout"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2024

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg reportedly won’t be fighting Kayla Harrison in the PFL.

Derek Brunson
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Derek Brunson reveals he earned his “biggest payday ever” in PFL debut: “It’s a lot more than the UFC”

Harry Kettle - January 3, 2024

PFL star Derek Brunson has revealed that he earned a pretty nice payday in his debut for the promotion.

Francis Ngannou Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn names Francis Ngannou as 1 of 3 possible opponents for Anthony Joshua’s next fight

Susan Cox - January 2, 2024

Eddie Hearn has named Francis Ngannou as 1 of 3 possible opponents for Anthony Joshua’s next fight.