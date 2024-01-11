REPORT | Ryan Bader, Patricio Pitbull among first fighters added to February’s PFL vs. Bellator event

The reported Bellator vs. PFL card slated for February 24th is now adding fights.

In November, the Viacom-owned company was bought out by the PFL. With that, it marked a departure for figures such as Scott Coker, and others. However, Donn Davis and others plan to keep running Bellator as a separate entity and keep holding events for the foreseeable future.

However, as is the case with any sort of merger like this, fans naturally wondered what was next. Quickly, Davis announced plans to hold a PFL vs. Bellator card in early 2024. Later, reports emerged that the event would be held in Saudi Arabia. Given the company’s close ties to the Middle East, it made sense.

Naturally, matchups such as Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison were quickly rumored for the card. As of now, that aforementioned women’s featherweight bout hasn’t come together. However, it seems that the Bellator vs. PFL event is now adding matchups. According to a report from Al Zullino, Patricio Pitbull vs. Jesus Pinedo will be going down in February.

For his part, the Brazilian will enter the bout riding a two-fight losing streak. Pitbull last competed at Bellator X RIZIN 2, facing Chihiro Suzuki in July, losing by knockout. Now, he will return to the cage to face the rising Jesus Pinedo. In 2023, the Peruvian fighter made his name in the PFL cage.

Last year, Jesus Pinedo arrived, winning the PFL featherweight tournament. The former UFC veteran scored three victories to end the year, defeating Brendan Loughnane, Bubba Jenkins, and Gabriel Braga. In February, he will look to add Patricio Pitbull to his resume.

Bellator vs. PFL February 24th card adds champions Ryan Bader, Patricio Pitbull

However, the event has also added a heavyweight clash, as reported by laertevianmma. Ryan Bader has been the Bellator heavyweight champion for four years now and has scored wins over the likes of Matt Mitrione, King Mo, and more. In February last year, he retired Fedor Emelianenko, scoring a knockout win in their rematch.

This February, he will reportedly face Renan Ferreira on the Bellator vs. PFL card. ‘Problema’ is one of the company’s homegrown stars. Holding a 12-3 record, the Brazilian won the company’s 2023 heavyweight tournament. Knockout wins over Denis Goltsov, Maurice Green, and Matheus Scheffel were enough for him to win $1 million dollars.

As of now, those are the only two matchups reported for the February 24th card happening in Saudi Arabia. However, the expectation is that the event will have many high-profile names. While fans hoped to see the aforementioned Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison, the Brazilian revealed that the fight was off earlier this month.

Nonetheless, it seems that this event is just now being built. Names such as Johnny Eblen, Derek Brunson, and Gegard Mousasi have been linked to this card as well.

What do you make of this news? What fight do you want to see on the PFL vs. Bellator card? Will you be watching next month?