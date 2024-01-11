REPORT | Ryan Bader, Patricio Pitbull among first fighters added to February’s PFL vs. Bellator event

By Josh Evanoff - January 11, 2024

The reported Bellator vs. PFL card slated for February 24th is now adding fights.

PFL, Bellator

In November, the Viacom-owned company was bought out by the PFL. With that, it marked a departure for figures such as Scott Coker, and others. However, Donn Davis and others plan to keep running Bellator as a separate entity and keep holding events for the foreseeable future.

However, as is the case with any sort of merger like this, fans naturally wondered what was next. Quickly, Davis announced plans to hold a PFL vs. Bellator card in early 2024. Later, reports emerged that the event would be held in Saudi Arabia. Given the company’s close ties to the Middle East, it made sense.

Naturally, matchups such as Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison were quickly rumored for the card. As of now, that aforementioned women’s featherweight bout hasn’t come together. However, it seems that the Bellator vs. PFL event is now adding matchups. According to a report from Al Zullino, Patricio Pitbull vs. Jesus Pinedo will be going down in February.

For his part, the Brazilian will enter the bout riding a two-fight losing streak. Pitbull last competed at Bellator X RIZIN 2, facing Chihiro Suzuki in July, losing by knockout. Now, he will return to the cage to face the rising Jesus Pinedo. In 2023, the Peruvian fighter made his name in the PFL cage.

Last year, Jesus Pinedo arrived, winning the PFL featherweight tournament. The former UFC veteran scored three victories to end the year, defeating Brendan Loughnane, Bubba Jenkins, and Gabriel Braga. In February, he will look to add Patricio Pitbull to his resume.

RELATED: KYOJI HORIGUCHI REPORTEDLY EYES UFC RETURN WEEKS AFTER WINNING RIZIN FLYWEIGHT TITLE

Ryan Bader

(via Bellator MMA)

Bellator vs. PFL February 24th card adds champions Ryan Bader, Patricio Pitbull

However, the event has also added a heavyweight clash, as reported by laertevianmma. Ryan Bader has been the Bellator heavyweight champion for four years now and has scored wins over the likes of Matt Mitrione, King Mo, and more.  In February last year, he retired Fedor Emelianenko, scoring a knockout win in their rematch.

This February, he will reportedly face Renan Ferreira on the Bellator vs. PFL card. ‘Problema’ is one of the company’s homegrown stars. Holding a 12-3 record, the Brazilian won the company’s 2023 heavyweight tournament. Knockout wins over Denis Goltsov, Maurice Green, and Matheus Scheffel were enough for him to win $1 million dollars.

As of now, those are the only two matchups reported for the February 24th card happening in Saudi Arabia. However, the expectation is that the event will have many high-profile names. While fans hoped to see the aforementioned Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison, the Brazilian revealed that the fight was off earlier this month.

Nonetheless, it seems that this event is just now being built. Names such as Johnny Eblen, Derek Brunson, and Gegard Mousasi have been linked to this card as well.

What do you make of this news? What fight do you want to see on the PFL vs. Bellator card? Will you be watching next month?

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator Professional Fighters League (PFL) Ryan Bader

Related

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou commits to PFL fight despite Anthony Joshua boxing match: "We're in business together"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2024
Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg
Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg alleges Kayla Harrison turned down long-awaited PFL fight: "We accepted the bout"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2024

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg reportedly won’t be fighting Kayla Harrison in the PFL.

Derek Brunson
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Derek Brunson reveals he earned his “biggest payday ever” in PFL debut: “It’s a lot more than the UFC”

Harry Kettle - January 3, 2024

PFL star Derek Brunson has revealed that he earned a pretty nice payday in his debut for the promotion.

Juan Archuleta, Patchy Mix
Juan Archuleta

RIZIN champion Juan Archuleta calls for rematch with Bellator's Patchy Mix: "Only guy to beat him"

Josh Evanoff - December 29, 2023

RIZIN bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta is ready for a rematch with Bellator titleholder Patchy Mix.

Nobuyuki Sakaibara and Scott Coker
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

RIZIN's Nobuyuki Sakakibara open to PFL co-promotion after Bellator sale: "Doors always open"

Josh Evanoff - December 28, 2023

RIZIN President Nobuyuki Sakakibara is open to working with PFL and Donn Davis, but it will take some time.

Claressa Shields and Cris Cyborg

Claressa Shields reveals interest in PFL "dream fight" with Cris Cyborg: "It's the scariest fight for me"

Josh Evanoff - December 22, 2023
Gegard Mousasi and Derek Brunson
Gegard Mousasi

Derek Brunson responds after Gegard Mousasi accuses him of turning down multiple fight offers

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023

Derek Brunson and Gegard Mousasi have gone back and forth on social media over a potential showdown in PFL.

Kayla Harrison Cris Cyborg
Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg admits elusive Kayla Harrison bout could be her last: "Could finish my career after that"

Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2023

A potential bout with former PFL tournament winner Kayla Harrison could be it for Cris Cyborg.

Gegard Mousasi and Derek Brunson
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi demands opponent for PFL debut after Derek Brunson declined: "I am ready"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2023

Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is ready to fight Derek Brunson in the PFL.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Tyron Woodley calls for PFL trilogy bout with Jake Paul: "Fighting anybody in MMA outside of me is disrespect"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

Tyron Woodley finds it a bit disrespectful he’s not in the conversation for Jake Paul’s PFL debut.