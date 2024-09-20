Khalil Rountree’s coach shares bold prediction for UFC 307 title fight with Alex Pereira: “He’s the one that breaks game first”

By Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

John Wood the coach of Khalil Rountree shared a bold prediction for his fighter’s upcoming title defense against Alex Pereira.

Khalil Rountree

Rountree is set to headline UFC 307 on October 5 against Pereira for the light heavyweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup and many expect it to be a striking matchup. However, Wood thinks once Pereira sees Rountree’s striking and power he will shoot for a takedown.

“In a nutshell, yes. I believe, honestly, my gut, I think Pereira shoots on Khalil. I think he’s the one that breaks game first and shoots on Khalil to try to get that takedown. Um, because that’s actually something he’s done. I mean we ain’t shooting over here I can tell you that,” Wood said to ESPN (via MMANews).

It’s an interesting comment from Wood as Pereira hasn’t been one to shoot for takedowns in his career. But, Wood thinks Khalil Rountree won’t be the one to shoot and is comfortable standing and trading with Pereira, as they have confidence he is the better striker.

Khalil Rountree says he won’t shoot on Alex Pereira

Although some were surprised by Wood’s comments, Khalil Rountree has made it clear recently that he won’t shoot. Rountree is confident he is the better striker and will get his hand raised to become the light heavyweight champion.

“In my career, I’ve never shot one takedown,” Rountree said to The Schmo. “That’s not in my plans. I’m here to put on an amazing fight for the fans. Like this one, regardless of what anybody says, this is a fight for the fans,” he continued. “I think with my style, with his style, this fight’s not going to disappoint. I’m there to do what I do — what my fans know what I’m capable of — and all I can say is expect a banger, man.”

Rountree is a sizeable +360 underdog against Pereira at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

