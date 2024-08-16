Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. set to headline UFC 307

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. is set to headline UFC 307.

UFC CEO Dana White posted a video to ‘X‘ with the caption:

“Pereira vs Rountree! #UFC 307 from the @deltacenter, Utah on October 5th!”

UFC 307 will take place on Saturday, October 5th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The main event title fight will feature current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (11-2 MMA) going up against the No. 8 ranked Khalil Rountree (13-5 MMA).

‘Poatan’ is sporting a 4 fight winning streak, last defeating Jiri Prochazka (30-5 MMA) by TKO this past June at UFC 303. This will be Pereira’s third title defence of 2024.

Rountree, an Ultimate Fighter (23) finalist is currently on a five-fight winning streak (4 by KO) in the Octagon. ‘The War Horse’ last fought and defeated Anthony Smith (38-20 MMA) last December by TKO.

The co-main event at UFC 307 will feature a title fight between women’s bantamweight champ Raquel Pennington (16-8 MMA) and former queen Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA).

‘Rocky’ is sporting 6 wins in a row, her latest coming against Mayra Bueno Silva (10-4 MMA) this past January at UFC 297.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has 2 wins and 2 losses in her last four fights in the cage, last losing to Amanda Nunes (23-5 MMA) in July of 2022 at UFC 277.

The current UFC 307 lineup includes:

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena

Aljamain Sterling vs. Movsar Evloev

Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista

Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira

Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland

Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley

Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Ihor Potieria vs. Cesar Almeida

Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington

