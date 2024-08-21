Khalil Rountree reveals he isn’t planning on shooting takedowns against Alex Pereira

Khalil Rountree has revealed that he’s not planning on shooting takedowns when he collides with Alex Pereira.

At UFC 307, Khalil Rountree faces the biggest test of his career. He will challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship in a fight that few can believe is really happening. While Khalil has had some controversies to overcome recently, Pereira has been busy ruling the division.

He knocked out Jiri Prochazka to become champion. He knocked out Jamahal Hill to stay champion. Then, he knocked out Prochazka for a second time to ensure he stayed at the top of the mountain.

Rountree knows that he has a tough test ahead of him. With that being said, it doesn’t seem as if he’s going to resort to takedowns in order to get the job done.