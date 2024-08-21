Khalil Rountree reveals he isn’t planning on shooting takedowns against Alex Pereira

By Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Khalil Rountree has revealed that he’s not planning on shooting takedowns when he collides with Alex Pereira.

Khalil Rountree

At UFC 307, Khalil Rountree faces the biggest test of his career. He will challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship in a fight that few can believe is really happening. While Khalil has had some controversies to overcome recently, Pereira has been busy ruling the division.

RELATED: Alex Pereira opens as a massive favorite over Khalil Rountree for UFC 307 title fight

He knocked out Jiri Prochazka to become champion. He knocked out Jamahal Hill to stay champion. Then, he knocked out Prochazka for a second time to ensure he stayed at the top of the mountain.

Rountree knows that he has a tough test ahead of him. With that being said, it doesn’t seem as if he’s going to resort to takedowns in order to get the job done.

Rountree looks ahead to Pereira challenge

“So check this out: In my career, I have never shot one takedown,” Rountree told The Schmo. “That’s not in my plans, right? I’m here to put on an amazing fight for the fans. This one, regardless of what anybody says, this is a fight for the fans.

“I think with my style, with his style, this fight is not going to disappoint. So, I’m there to do what I do, to do what my fans and everybody knows that I’m capable of, and all I can say is expect a banger, man.”

“I come out there, I put on the performances that I put on, it’s always exciting, it’s always violent, so they can expect that and even more. And at the end, the belt around my waist secures it all. I’m f*cking happy, man.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Khalil Rountree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

