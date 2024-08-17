Alex Pereira opens as a massive favorite over Khalil Rountree for UFC 307 title fight
Alex Pereira has opened as a massive favorite ahead of his UFC 307 title fight against Khalil Rountree.
UFC CEO Dana White announced that Pereira would be defending his light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 307 in Utah against Rountree. The fight came as a surprise, and following White’s announcement, oddsmakers released the opening odds and Pereira is a massive favorite.
UFC 307 betting odds:
Alex Pereira -450
Khalil Rountree +350
Given the opening odds, if you think Pereira wins, you would need to bet $450 to win $100. However, if you like Rountree, a $100 bet would net you $350 in profit should the challenger pull off the upset. It’s also not a surprise that Pereira is the betting favorite, and a sizeable one as since moving to 205lbs he has never closed as the betting underdog.
Pereira is coming off a KO win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 in June to defend his light heavyweight title for the second time. He had defended the belt for the first time when he scored a KO win over Jamahal Hill. Pereira is the former middleweight champion as well.
Khalil Rountree, meanwhile, is on a five-fight winning streak and coming off a KO win over Anthony Smith back in December to earn the title shot against Alex Pereira. He was booked to fight Hill at UFC 303 in June but was pulled from the bout due to a failed drug test. On the winning streak, Rountree has wins over Chris Daukaus, Dustin Jacoby, Karl Roberson, and Modestas Bukauskas. Rountree is ranked eighth at lightweight.
The odds also got released for the other UFC 307 fights outside of Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree, which included Raquel Pennington defending her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. The full UFC 307 odds are as follows:
Raquel Pennington -151
Julianna Pena +131
Movsar Evloev -145
Aljamain Sterling Sterling +125
Kayla Harrison -810
Ketlen Vieira +560
Mario Bautista -125
Jose Aldo +105
Kevin Holland -135
Roman Dolidze +115
Joaquin Buckley -150
Stephen Thompson +130
UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree is set to go down on Oct. 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
