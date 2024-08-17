Alex Pereira opens as a massive favorite over Khalil Rountree for UFC 307 title fight

By Cole Shelton - August 16, 2024

Alex Pereira has opened as a massive favorite ahead of his UFC 307 title fight against Khalil Rountree.

Alex Pereira

UFC CEO Dana White announced that Pereira would be defending his light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 307 in Utah against Rountree. The fight came as a surprise, and following White’s announcement, oddsmakers released the opening odds and Pereira is a massive favorite.

UFC 307 betting odds:

Alex Pereira -450
Khalil Rountree +350

Given the opening odds, if you think Pereira wins, you would need to bet $450 to win $100. However, if you like Rountree, a $100 bet would net you $350 in profit should the challenger pull off the upset. It’s also not a surprise that Pereira is the betting favorite, and a sizeable one as since moving to 205lbs he has never closed as the betting underdog.

Pereira is coming off a KO win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 in June to defend his light heavyweight title for the second time. He had defended the belt for the first time when he scored a KO win over Jamahal Hill. Pereira is the former middleweight champion as well.

Khalil Rountree, meanwhile, is on a five-fight winning streak and coming off a KO win over Anthony Smith back in December to earn the title shot against Alex Pereira. He was booked to fight Hill at UFC 303 in June but was pulled from the bout due to a failed drug test. On the winning streak, Rountree has wins over Chris Daukaus, Dustin Jacoby, Karl Roberson, and Modestas Bukauskas. Rountree is ranked eighth at lightweight.

The odds also got released for the other UFC 307 fights outside of Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree, which included Raquel Pennington defending her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. The full UFC 307 odds are as follows:

Raquel Pennington -151
Julianna Pena +131

Movsar Evloev -145
Aljamain Sterling Sterling +125

Kayla Harrison -810
Ketlen Vieira +560

Mario Bautista -125
Jose Aldo +105

Kevin Holland -135
Roman Dolidze +115

Joaquin Buckley -150
Stephen Thompson +130

UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree is set to go down on Oct. 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Khalil Rountree UFC

Related

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland laughs off Dana White's tease of UFC South Africa: "That country is so f*cked!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree fight announcement: "I don't need nobody to feel bad for me"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t want fans feeling bad that he’s not fighting UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira next.

Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori mocks Israel Adesanya for crying at UFC 305 press conference: "He can't say he grew up poor"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is once again mocking his former rival Israel Adesanya.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree dismisses fan backlash after Alex Pereira fight is announced: "I think the problem is yours!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024

Khalil Rountree doesn’t care what fans think about his fight with UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Daniel Cormier, Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Daniel Cormier explains how Dricus du Plessis's trash talk is directly related to his fighting style: "It's frustrating!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Dricus du Plessis’s mental warfare tactics are indicative of his performances in the cage.

Israel Adesanya

VIDEO | Israel Adesanya shares emotional moment with his Mom following UFC 305 press conference

Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024
Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis piles on Israel Adesanya online after emotional UFC 305 press conference

Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has opened up after a wild UFC 305 press conference with Israel Adesanya.

Cain Velasquez
UFC

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez cuts deal, pleads no-contest to attempted murder charge

Susan Cox - August 16, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has cut a deal, pleading no-contest to his attempted murder charge.

Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill vents frustration after Khalil Rountree gets title shot after failing drug test: "Terrible for the sport"

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has vented his frustration after Khalil Rountree was given the next title shot at 205lbs.

Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 307, UFC
Khalil Rountree

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. set to headline UFC 307

Susan Cox - August 16, 2024

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. is set to headline UFC 307.