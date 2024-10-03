Khalil Rountree says he doesn’t plan on wrestling Alex Pereira at UFC 307: “I’m not a wrestler”

Khalil Rountree has no plans to wrestle Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Rountree is set to challenge Pereira for the light heavyweight title in the main event of the pay-per-view card on Saturday night. It’s an intriguing matchup as both are strikers, but in the lead-up to the bout, many wondered if Rountree would attempt to wrestle Pereira.

However, speaking at UFC 307 media day, Khalil Rountree says he has no plans on wrestling Alex Pereira and wants to stand and strike with him.

“I want to set the record straight because there’s been a lot of talk around this takedown and this and that. The main thing that I was trying to say, my whole career, everyone has known me for pretty much my striking and my striking style,” Rountree said at UFC 307 media day.

“What I was trying to say is, don’t expect anything different just because it’s a title shot, and I’m going up against Alex, who’s also a striker. Don’t expect anything different. Expect me. Expect who you’ve always see,” Rountree continued. “Now, if something happens, and I get damaged, there’s no choice but to shoot for a takedown, okay, maybe that happens. But my game plan hasn’t changed. I’m not a wrestler, so don’t expect me diving for legs for five rounds.”

Although Khalil Rountree is known for his striking, many have said the way to beat Alex Pereira is to wrestle him. Yet, Rountree has no plans on wrestling the champ as he wants to win the belt in the way that got him there, which is by striking.