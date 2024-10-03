Khalil Rountree Jr. reveals Sean Strickland issued him an apology ahead of UFC 307: “Khalil, I apologize, I’m a dumbass”
UFC title contender Khalil Rountree Jr has revealed that former champion Sean Strickland recently issued him an apology.
This weekend, Khalil Rountree Jr faces the biggest test of his career thus far. He will challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship in a fight that few people think he can win.
Of course, Khalil himself knows that – and he’s ready to prove the masses wrong. Sean Strickland falls into the category of people who aren’t backing Rountree Jr to be victorious and as it turns out, they’ve actually had some beef in the past too.
However, during his media day commitments, Rountree Jr revealed that Strickland actually apologized to him recently.
Rountree Jr reveals Strickland’s apology
“Yeah. I mean, I saw it, and I was, like, cool,” Rountree Jr. told the media. “Honestly, the last interaction that I had with Sean Strickland was at the UFC P.I. It was literally the day after Dan Ige stepped in for that fight on like three hours, four hours notice, or something like that… Out of the blue, Sean Strickland came up to me. He approached me, and he just said, like, ‘Khalil, I apologize, I’m a dumbass. I actually kind of like you. I think you’re liberal, but, you know, but overall, I like you, or I respect you,’ something along those lines.
“So what I took it as is, almost like squashing whatever beef, you know what I mean, or just saying, like, ‘Look dude, I am who I am. I’m gonna say what I’m gonna say, but I’m coming here to personally shake your hand, tell you I think you’re a liberal, but you know, to a certain level, I respect you.’ You know what I mean? It was like that. So I took it as like, okay, you’re coming here to kind of make the peace. I left it at that. So now, anything moving forward, like anything that’s said, or whatever, I got that sort of my memory bank, so I know that there’s really no issue. It’s really just talk, and I won’t concern myself with it,” Rountree Jr concluded.
