Khalil Rountree Jr. reveals Sean Strickland issued him an apology ahead of UFC 307: “Khalil, I apologize, I’m a dumbass”

Rountree Jr reveals Strickland’s apology

“Yeah. I mean, I saw it, and I was, like, cool,” Rountree Jr. told the media. “Honestly, the last interaction that I had with Sean Strickland was at the UFC P.I. It was literally the day after Dan Ige stepped in for that fight on like three hours, four hours notice, or something like that… Out of the blue, Sean Strickland came up to me. He approached me, and he just said, like, ‘Khalil, I apologize, I’m a dumbass. I actually kind of like you. I think you’re liberal, but, you know, but overall, I like you, or I respect you,’ something along those lines.

“So what I took it as is, almost like squashing whatever beef, you know what I mean, or just saying, like, ‘Look dude, I am who I am. I’m gonna say what I’m gonna say, but I’m coming here to personally shake your hand, tell you I think you’re a liberal, but you know, to a certain level, I respect you.’ You know what I mean? It was like that. So I took it as like, okay, you’re coming here to kind of make the peace. I left it at that. So now, anything moving forward, like anything that’s said, or whatever, I got that sort of my memory bank, so I know that there’s really no issue. It’s really just talk, and I won’t concern myself with it,” Rountree Jr concluded.

Quotes via MMA Mania

