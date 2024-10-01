Alex Pereira vows to “break” Khalil Rountree at UFC 307
Alex Pereira is confident he will still be the light heavyweight champion after UFC 307.
Pereira is set to headline UFC 307 on Saturday against Khalil Rountree as he puts his 205lbs on the line. It’s an intriguing matchup and heading into the bout, Pereira is focused on doing whatever he needs to, to get his hand raised. With that said, ‘Poatan’ believes his pressure and fight IQ will be too much for Rountree and he will eventually break the title challenger.
“When I came to the UFC, everyone said ‘He’s just a kickboxer, this guy won’t succeed.’ But, I overcame everything with dedication and heart,” Alex Pereira said on the UFC 307 promo video. “It makes me happy to know that I have achieved things that other people have tried and failed. Everyone has the same goal here, trying to win a title or defend it. And, if I can do this better than anyone else, that’s what I’ll do.
Alex Pereira says goal is to remain champ
“Khalil is a strong, dangerous guy. Someone who is hungry, who has a dream,” Pereira continued. “But, I will use my fight IQ and my experience. I always put pressure on my opponents and if they’re not ready for it, they break. It doesn’t matter if its by decision, knockout, or submission. My goal is to remain champion.”
If Alex Pereira does finish Khalil Rountree at UFC 307, it would be a statement win for the Brazilian. Pereira is already an all-time great, and adding more title defenses will only help his legacy.
Pereira is 11-2 as a pro. He’s coming off a TKO win over Jiri Prochazka in June to defend his belt. Before that, he knocked out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in April to defend the 205lbs title for the first time. He also is the former UFC middleweight champion.