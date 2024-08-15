REPORT | Khabib Nurmagomedov pays off over $3 million in debt to Russian Federal Tax Service

By Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2024

It appears that former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov no longer owes the Russian government.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev

‘The Eagle’ is one of the sport’s biggest stars. Even in retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov remains a fixture at UFC events, cornering the likes of Umar Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Belal Muhammad. As a fighter, the Russian hasn’t competed since a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje in October 2020.

During his time in the sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov made millions. According to UFC CEO Dana White, the Russian reportedly was given tons of real estate, and money after defeating Conor McGregor in 2018. However, earlier this summer, it was reported that Nurmagomedov was at odds with the Russian government.

The former UFC champion allegedly owed 302 million rubles, which would be around $3.4 million dollars. Some speculated that the tax issues could even force Khabib Nurmagomedov back into fighting, and he’s not as wealthy as claimed. However, it seems that those tax issues have been resolved.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly pays off tax debt

As first reported by the Telegram channel Shot, Khabib Nurmagomedov has paid off all the money he owed to authorities. Meaning, the Russian should have his cars and possessions returned to him shortly. The government also allegedly froze Nurmagomedov’s bank accounts as well earlier this year.

With that in mind, it’s safe to say that the former lightweight champion won’t be returning to the cage after all. For what it’s worth though, Conor McGregor keeps trying to get Khabib Nurmagomedov to return. Since the Russian’s tax scandal broke earlier this year, ‘The Notorious’ has repeatedly mocked him.

However, those attacks won’t be working anymore if today’s report is correct. That being said, it’s likely that the Irishman will find some other way to taunt Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What do you make of this UFC news featuring the former lightweight champion? Do you believe Nurmagomedov will ever return to the octagon?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

