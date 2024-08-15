Max Holloway touts UFC 305 main card fighter as a “Future world champion”
BMF titleholder Max Holloway has his eyes on one prominent name competing at UFC 305 this weekend in a highly-anticipated matchup.
UFC 305 is headlined by a middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. This will be du Plessis’s first career UFC title defense against Adesanya, who returns after a nearly full year away from competition.
Du Plessis vs. Adesanya is expected to be one of the biggest, and most important, fights of 2024. But, the main event isn’t the only intriguing fight on the card.
Dan Hooker, Tai Tuivasa, and Casey O’Neill are a few top names who will make their returns at UFC 305. Holloway, who won the BMF belt at UFC 300, is keeping a keen eye on the flyweight co-main event.
Max Holloway praises Steve Erceg as a future UFC champ
In a recent breakdown video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Holloway picked Steve Erceg to eventually achieve champ status.
“I’m a big Kai Kara-France fan, I love him, he’s crazy and insane,” Holloway said. “Steve [Erceg] is a beast, in his last fight I picked him to win. I really believe he’s going to be a champion, he’s a future champion for sure…he’s a killer, man…maybe he goes up a weight class, I think he’s smart, and he’s super intelligent in there. That’s what I like about him.”
Erceg nearly captured a UFC title in just his fourth promotional fight earlier this year at UFC 301, losing to Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision. Before the loss to Pantoja, he earned impressive wins over Matt Schnell, Alessandro Costa, and David Dvořák.
Erceg will face a formidable test against Kai Kara-France, who is well-rested ahead of UFC 305. The exciting brawler hasn’t fought since a controversial loss to Amir Albazi last year.
A win over Kara-France could potentially earn Erceg a flyweight title rematch. Holloway, meanwhile, will return later this year against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.
