Max Holloway touts UFC 305 main card fighter as a “Future world champion”

BMF titleholder Max Holloway has his eyes on one prominent name competing at UFC 305 this weekend in a highly-anticipated matchup.

UFC 305 is headlined by a middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. This will be du Plessis’s first career UFC title defense against Adesanya, who returns after a nearly full year away from competition.

Du Plessis vs. Adesanya is expected to be one of the biggest, and most important, fights of 2024. But, the main event isn’t the only intriguing fight on the card.

Dan Hooker, Tai Tuivasa, and Casey O’Neill are a few top names who will make their returns at UFC 305. Holloway, who won the BMF belt at UFC 300, is keeping a keen eye on the flyweight co-main event.