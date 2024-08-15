Max Holloway touts UFC 305 main card fighter as a “Future world champion”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 15, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway has his eyes on one prominent name competing at UFC 305 this weekend in a highly-anticipated matchup.

Max Holloway

UFC 305 is headlined by a middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. This will be du Plessis’s first career UFC title defense against Adesanya, who returns after a nearly full year away from competition.

Du Plessis vs. Adesanya is expected to be one of the biggest, and most important, fights of 2024. But, the main event isn’t the only intriguing fight on the card.

Dan Hooker, Tai Tuivasa, and Casey O’Neill are a few top names who will make their returns at UFC 305. Holloway, who won the BMF belt at UFC 300, is keeping a keen eye on the flyweight co-main event.

Max Holloway praises Steve Erceg as a future UFC champ

In a recent breakdown video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Holloway picked Steve Erceg to eventually achieve champ status.

“I’m a big Kai Kara-France fan, I love him, he’s crazy and insane,” Holloway said. “Steve [Erceg] is a beast, in his last fight I picked him to win. I really believe he’s going to be a champion, he’s a future champion for sure…he’s a killer, man…maybe he goes up a weight class, I think he’s smart, and he’s super intelligent in there. That’s what I like about him.”

Erceg nearly captured a UFC title in just his fourth promotional fight earlier this year at UFC 301, losing to Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision. Before the loss to Pantoja, he earned impressive wins over Matt Schnell, Alessandro Costa, and David Dvořák.

Erceg will face a formidable test against Kai Kara-France, who is well-rested ahead of UFC 305. The exciting brawler hasn’t fought since a controversial loss to Amir Albazi last year.

A win over Kara-France could potentially earn Erceg a flyweight title rematch. Holloway, meanwhile, will return later this year against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Max Holloway UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev

REPORT | Khabib Nurmagomedov pays off over $3 million in debt to Russian Federal Tax Service

Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

PHOTO | Noche UFC poster released ahead of September event at the Las Vegas Sphere

Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2024

The Noche UFC poster has been released for September’s massive event at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler still hoping that Conor McGregor fight happens despite Dana White's statement: "Give you misinformation"

Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is holding out hope that he’ll get to fight Conor McGregor.

UFC 306
UFC

PHOTOS | UFC 306 fight kits revealed, celebrate Mexican heritage and history

Curtis Calhoun - August 15, 2024

Fighters competing at UFC 306 will don exclusive event kits with a focus on Mexican heritage and Aztec mythology.

Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis explains why Sean Strickland is just a bad matchup for Israel Adesanya and it wasn't an "off night"

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t think Israel Adesanya had an off night against Sean Strickland after all.

Dana White, Donald Trump

Dana White denies notion that UFC is a pro-Republican promotion: "I'd treat Joe Biden the same way!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 15, 2024
Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad, UFC
UFC

Belal Muhammad responds after Kamaru Usman claims he is a “not so good version” of himself: “Put your money where your mouth is”

Susan Cox - August 15, 2024

Belal Muhammad is responding after Kamaru Usman claimed he was a ‘not so good version’ of himself.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jon Jones

Jairzinho Rozenstruik gives his honest assessment of the UFC’s heavyweight title picture: “Jon Jones is the real champ”

Susan Cox - August 15, 2024

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is giving his honest assessment of the UFC’s heavyweight title picture.

Henry Cejudo, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Henry Cejudo reveals ‘emotional’ Khamzat Chimaev tried to fight him at the Paris Olympics: “He was with like six dudes”

Susan Cox - August 15, 2024

Henry Cejudo is revealing that an ’emotional’ Khamzat Chimaev tried to fight him at the Paris Olympics.

Rose Namajunas, Erin Blanchfield, UFC Edmonton, UFC
Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas vs. Erin Blanchfield set to main event UFC Edmonton, Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Romanov announced as co-headliner

Susan Cox - August 15, 2024

Rose Namajnas vs. Erin Blanchfield will be the main event at UFC Edmonton, with the co-main featuring Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Romanov.