PHOTO | Noche UFC poster released ahead of September event at the Las Vegas Sphere

By Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2024

The Noche UFC poster has been released for September’s massive event at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

The card is set to go head-to-head with Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga and take place on Mexican Independence Day. For what it’s worth, the show is expected to be one of the UFC’s biggest of the year. In the main event, is bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley defending the gold against Merab Dvalishvili.

In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko will collide for the third, and likely final time. On the UFC 306 undercard are other intriguing matchups, such as Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, and Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont. Earlier today on X, the company revealed the poster for the massive event.

While not all of the UFC’s posters look well, this is a fun one. Both the main event and co-main event fighters are shown, with ‘Noche UFC’ right in the middle. Also seen on the poster is Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season, who has decided to sponsor the event going down from the Las Vegas Sphere.

RELATED: CANELO ALVAREZ UNBOTHERED BY GOING HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH NOCHE UFC IN BOXING RETURN: “WHEN CANELO FIGHTS, IT’S DIFFERENT”

UFC 306: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili poster released for Las Vegas Sphere event

While Noche UFC is a stacked card , Dana White still has some big plans. Earlier this week in an interview with The Pat McAfee Show, the promoter gave some details about the event. There, White stated that the Las Vegas Sphere show would highlight the history behind Mexican combat sports.

“So what we’ve done, really what we’re going to do on September 14 takes over a year to do. We’re doing it in four months,” Dana White stated during the interview “So, when the show starts, we’re going to have the prelims, and then we’re going to tell — throughout the rest of the night — the history of combat in Mexico, from the beginning of time and into the future. So the first fight of the night will start at the beginning of time, the main event will be the future of Mexico. That’s the first time I’ve ever talked about this.”

He continued, “Listen, we have to execute, but this thing is going to be — if you are even this much Mexican, you are going to love this event on Mexican Independence Day at the Sphere. I guarantee you. It’s so badass.”

What do you make of this UFC 306 poster? Who do you have winning in the main event? Sean O’Malley or Merab Dvalishvili?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

UFC

