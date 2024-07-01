Conor McGregor reacts to reports claiming tax authorities seized Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bank accounts

Conor McGregor is reacting to reports claiming tax authorities seized Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bank accounts.

It has been reported that Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) has lost access to his bank accounts after Russian tax authorities seized his assets because of unpaid dept. Numbers are floating around that it could be upwards of $3.3 million dollars that he owes to the Russian government.

Conor McGregor has no sympathy for his longtime nemesis, ‘The Eagle’, and is making it known.

The Irishman took to social media with the following comments today:

“Broke and on the run if you see him tell him push-ups for cash. https://t.co/fAah2Sv3hq”

The “push-ups for cash” reference goes all the way back to 2018 when Khabib and his cousin were accused of paying a homeless person to do pushups for cash.

McGregor then followed up with another post:

“I heard he is now a porta potty in Dubai #whereiskhabib #gettingshitonindubaityarab #portapotty #shitonbusshitonhim #khapoobear https://t.co/fFah2Sv3hq

The longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Nurmagomedov, retired back in 2021 to spend more time with his family.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) did meet in the cage back in October of 2018 at UFC 229 where it was ‘The Eagle’ defeating the Irishman by submission at 3:03 of round 4.

As for McGregor, he’s recovering from an injury he suffered in training which caused him to pull out of his UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) this past weekend. McGregor has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA).

What do you think of ‘Notorious’ comments concerning the Russian?

