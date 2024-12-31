Don’t expect Oleksandr Usyk back in boxing ring anytime soon following second win over Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk will be taking a break after scoring two of the biggest wins of his pro boxing career.

Usyk had a banner year in 2024. Back in May, he handed Fury the first loss of his career, scoring a split decision victory. In December, the Ukrainian champion was able to get the better of “The Gyspy King” once again, and it was unanimous this time.

After the fight, Usyk didn’t sound like someone who was thinking about retiring at the very top of his game just yet. With that said, he will be getting an extended rest.

