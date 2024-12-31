Don’t expect Oleksandr Usyk back in boxing ring anytime soon following second win over Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk will be taking a break after scoring two of the biggest wins of his pro boxing career.
Usyk had a banner year in 2024. Back in May, he handed Fury the first loss of his career, scoring a split decision victory. In December, the Ukrainian champion was able to get the better of “The Gyspy King” once again, and it was unanimous this time.
After the fight, Usyk didn’t sound like someone who was thinking about retiring at the very top of his game just yet. With that said, he will be getting an extended rest.
Oleksandr Usyk Taking Break After Pair of Tyson Fury Fights
Speaking to BoxingScene.com, Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas revealed that fans shouldn’t anticipate his fighter getting back in action right away.
“It’ll be a very long preparation,” Klimas said. “After another 12 rounds with Fury, he needs a good, long recovery.”
During Usyk’s post-fight interview, he was interrupted by Daniel Dubois, who demanded a rematch. Dubois has an IBF heavyweight title defense scheduled against Joseph Parker, and Klimas thinks he should be focusing on that fight instead.
“Dubois has to beat Parker before he can even start thinking of [Usyk],” Klimas said.
Aftermath of Usyk vs. Fury 2
While the general consensus is that the ringside judges got it right with the Usyk vs. Fury 2 decision, that hasn’t stopped “The Gypsy King’s” team from crying robbery. Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions slammed the score totals and vouched for Fury getting the nod.
During the post-fight press conference, Usyk had a few zingers for Warren.
“Uncle Frank, I think [is] blind,” Usyk said. “If Tyson says it’s a Christmas gift, OK, thank you, God, not Tyson. Thank you, God. Thank you, my coach Yuri, thank you, my coach Kuba, thank you, my team.
“Listen, Frank [is] a crazy man, I think. It’s in my opinion. OK, no problem. I win.”
As far as those scorecards go, it wasn’t of any concern to Usyk, who was simply focused on victory.
“I do not think about it,” Usyk said. “Listen, I win. It’s enough. How many rounds I win, how many I don’t win, now it doesn’t matter. And still.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Oleksandr Usyk