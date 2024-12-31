Don’t expect Oleksandr Usyk back in boxing ring anytime soon following second win over Tyson Fury

By Fernando Quiles - December 31, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk will be taking a break after scoring two of the biggest wins of his pro boxing career.

Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk had a banner year in 2024. Back in May, he handed Fury the first loss of his career, scoring a split decision victory. In December, the Ukrainian champion was able to get the better of “The Gyspy King” once again, and it was unanimous this time.

After the fight, Usyk didn’t sound like someone who was thinking about retiring at the very top of his game just yet. With that said, he will be getting an extended rest.

RELATED: OLEKSANDR USYK BRUTALLY ROASTS TYSON FURY’S PROMOTER FOLLOWING SECOND WIN OVER ‘THE GYPSY KING’ 

Oleksandr Usyk Taking Break After Pair of Tyson Fury Fights

Speaking to BoxingScene.com, Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas revealed that fans shouldn’t anticipate his fighter getting back in action right away.

“It’ll be a very long preparation,” Klimas said. “After another 12 rounds with Fury, he needs a good, long recovery.”

During Usyk’s post-fight interview, he was interrupted by Daniel Dubois, who demanded a rematch. Dubois has an IBF heavyweight title defense scheduled against Joseph Parker, and Klimas thinks he should be focusing on that fight instead.

“Dubois has to beat Parker before he can even start thinking of [Usyk],” Klimas said.

Aftermath of Usyk vs. Fury 2

While the general consensus is that the ringside judges got it right with the Usyk vs. Fury 2 decision, that hasn’t stopped “The Gypsy King’s” team from crying robbery. Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions slammed the score totals and vouched for Fury getting the nod.

During the post-fight press conference, Usyk had a few zingers for Warren.

“Uncle Frank, I think [is] blind,” Usyk said. “If Tyson says it’s a Christmas gift, OK, thank you, God, not Tyson. Thank you, God. Thank you, my coach Yuri, thank you, my coach Kuba, thank you, my team.

“Listen, Frank [is] a crazy man, I think. It’s in my opinion. OK, no problem. I win.”

As far as those scorecards go, it wasn’t of any concern to Usyk, who was simply focused on victory.

“I do not think about it,” Usyk said. “Listen, I win. It’s enough. How many rounds I win, how many I don’t win, now it doesn’t matter. And still.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Oleksandr Usyk

Related

Michael Bisping Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

Michael Bisping thinks judges got it right with Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 scorecards

Fernando Quiles - December 24, 2024
Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Dejected Tyson Fury slams judges backstage following second loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

Backstage footage of Tyson Fury after losing to Oleksandr Usyk has been released.

Eddie Hearn Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn scored rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury a draw, still praises judges

Fernando Quiles - December 23, 2024

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn believes Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 was too close to call.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2
Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk brutally roasts Tyson Fury's promoter following second win over 'The Gypsy King'

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Following his rematch with Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk slammed “The Gypsy King’s” promoter.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2
Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury thinks he's 2-0 against Oleksandr Usyk following rematch: 'I'll always believe it 'til the day I die'

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Tyson Fury believes the history books should say he defeated Oleksandr Usyk twice, not the other way around.

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 weigh-in results: 'The Gypsy King' to have 55-pound weight advantage

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

Francis Ngannou offers prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: "He has collected a lot of data from the last fight"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou has weighed in on the massive boxing rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have 10-minute staredown ahead of heavyweight rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2024

Earlier today, heavyweight boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury had a long, long staredown.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury's decision to not speak to family ahead of rematch: "I speak with my wife everyday"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are taking different approaches in preparation for their massive boxing rematch.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 to feature "AI-powered judge" for massive heavyweight title rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

The heavyweight boxing rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will feature a fourth judge on fight night.