Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer targeted for UFC Mexico City in March

By Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

UFC Mexico City has reportedly added a middleweight tilt between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer.

Kelvin Gastelum

It’s been a rough few years for the 33-year-old former title challenger. He last competed at UFC Saudi Arabia in June, against Daniel Rodriguez. While the bout was initially set for welterweight, the fight was changed to a middleweight contest during fight week, after Kelvin Gastelum let the company know he couldn’t make 170 pounds.

Ultimately, the weight issues didn’t stop the former title challenger from scoring a decision win over ‘D-Rod’. With the victory, Kelvin Gastelum was back on the right track. Having entered the fight riding a 1-3 skid in his last four bouts, it was a win he badly needed. Although, that didn’t stop Dana White from slamming Gastelum in his post-fight press conference.

A few months removed from that win over ‘D-Rod’, Kelvin Gastelum is reportedly set to return. As first reported by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania, the middleweight contender will meet the hard-hitting Joe Pyfer at UFC Mexico City. As of now, the 185-pound bout isn’t expected to headline the event going down on March 29th.

RELATED: TONY FERGUSON TEASES FIGHT NEWS AMID 8-FIGHT UFC LOSING STREAK: “2025 IS IN MY SIGHTS”

REPORT | Joe Pyfer vs. Kelvin Gastelum is in the works for UFC Mexico City

For his part, ‘BodyBagz’ was last seen in the cage in June at UFC 303. On the prelims of the International Fight Week event, Joe Pyfer faced Marc-Andre Barriault. The bout took place just a few months after the rising prospect was handed his first promotional loss against Jack Hermansson.

However, the 28-year-old got back on the right track quickly. Ultimately, it took less than a round for the rising middleweight to score a brutal knockout win over the Canadian. It appears that the stoppage win has set the stage for Joe Pyfer to meet Kelvin Gastelum next, in a massive middleweight collision.

As of now, the UFC Mexico City card lacks a main event but does have two other contests announced. A pair of flyweight bouts are currently expected to go down in March, with Edgar Chairez set to meet C.J. Vergara, and Ronaldo Rodriguez slated to face Kevin Borjas. While the card is barren right now, fans can expect more fight announcements in the weeks to come.

What do you make of this UFC fight announcement? Who do you got? Kelvin Gastelum or Joe Pyfer?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Pyfer Kelvin Gastelum UFC

Related

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor

REPORT | UFC involved with Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul talks, fight targeted for April

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov brutally slams current state of Irish MMA: "They don't have fighters brother"

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov seems eager to revive his rivalry with Irish MMA.

Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Eddie Alvarez explains why Michael Chandler's UFC tenure has been "frustrating" for him

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2025

Eddie Alvarez is frustrated with how Michael Chandler’s UFC tenure has gone.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime manager names one UFC star who can match 'The Eagle's' unbeaten MMA record

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime manager believes there is only one fighter who can match “The Eagle’s” undefeated MMA run.

Jon Jones press conference
Jon Jones

Former Jon Jones opponent predicts 'Bones' will retire after fighting Tom Aspinall in 2025

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Chael Sonnen believes that 2025 will mark the final year in the historic career of Jon Jones.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry offers to serve as backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025
Dana White's Twisted Steel
UFC

UFC president Dana White's bull Twisted Steel has passed away

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC president Dana White’s prized bull, Twisted Steel, has sadly passed away.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill slams Michael Johnson over comments about his recent run-in with Alex Pereira: “You one of the biggest clowns and pussy’s on the roster”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

Jamahal Hill has gone after Michael Johnson for his comments regarding his recent run-in with Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira
Islam Makhachev

Ali Abdelaziz firmly believes Islam Makhachev could defeat Alex Pereira at 205lbs: “I swear to Allah”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz has said that he believes Islam Makhachev is capable of defeating Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight fight.

Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
UFC

Tony Ferguson teases fight news amid 8-fight UFC losing streak: "2025 is in my sights"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson hopes to announce fight news soon.