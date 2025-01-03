Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer targeted for UFC Mexico City in March

UFC Mexico City has reportedly added a middleweight tilt between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer.

It’s been a rough few years for the 33-year-old former title challenger. He last competed at UFC Saudi Arabia in June, against Daniel Rodriguez. While the bout was initially set for welterweight, the fight was changed to a middleweight contest during fight week, after Kelvin Gastelum let the company know he couldn’t make 170 pounds.

Ultimately, the weight issues didn’t stop the former title challenger from scoring a decision win over ‘D-Rod’. With the victory, Kelvin Gastelum was back on the right track. Having entered the fight riding a 1-3 skid in his last four bouts, it was a win he badly needed. Although, that didn’t stop Dana White from slamming Gastelum in his post-fight press conference.

A few months removed from that win over ‘D-Rod’, Kelvin Gastelum is reportedly set to return. As first reported by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania, the middleweight contender will meet the hard-hitting Joe Pyfer at UFC Mexico City. As of now, the 185-pound bout isn’t expected to headline the event going down on March 29th.

🚨Fight News🚨 Joe Pyfer vs. Kelvin Gastelum in the works for #UFCMexicoCity on March 29, 2025, per sourceshttps://t.co/2J3cDugWqC — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) December 31, 2024

For his part, ‘BodyBagz’ was last seen in the cage in June at UFC 303. On the prelims of the International Fight Week event, Joe Pyfer faced Marc-Andre Barriault. The bout took place just a few months after the rising prospect was handed his first promotional loss against Jack Hermansson.

However, the 28-year-old got back on the right track quickly. Ultimately, it took less than a round for the rising middleweight to score a brutal knockout win over the Canadian. It appears that the stoppage win has set the stage for Joe Pyfer to meet Kelvin Gastelum next, in a massive middleweight collision.

As of now, the UFC Mexico City card lacks a main event but does have two other contests announced. A pair of flyweight bouts are currently expected to go down in March, with Edgar Chairez set to meet C.J. Vergara, and Ronaldo Rodriguez slated to face Kevin Borjas. While the card is barren right now, fans can expect more fight announcements in the weeks to come.

What do you make of this UFC fight announcement? Who do you got? Kelvin Gastelum or Joe Pyfer?