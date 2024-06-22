UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Daniel Rodriguez

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez.

The bout was originally slated to take place at welterweight but was later moved to 185lbs due to a botched weight cut by ‘KG’.

Gastelum (18-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Sean Brady in his most recent effort at UFC Austin. That setback was preceded by a unanimous decision win over Chris Curtis at UFC 287.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (17-5 MMA) will enter the Octagon with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘D-Rod’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses against Neil Magny and Ian Machado Garry respectively.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Kelvin Gastelum lands a leg kick to start. Rodriguez comes forwards pumping his jab. Gastelum fires back with a nice combo on Rodriguez and backs him up to the fence. ‘KG’ attempts the clinch but ‘D-Rod’ breaks free and escapes. Daniel Rodriguez with a good jab. Gastelum counters with a good left hook over the top and follows up with a decent combination. Rodriguez lands a shot to the body. Gastelum returns fire with a leg kick. Rodriguez then leads a combo. Gastelum with an overhand left to close out round one.

Round two begins and Daneil Rodriguez comes out quickly with a nice combination. Both men with good hooks in the pocket. Kelvin Gastelum with an overhand left and then pushes ‘D-Rod’ against the cage. Rodriquez escapes the clinch and then charges forward with punches. Gastelum ducks under and lands a nice double leg takedown. Rodriguez is able to use the cage to get back to his feet. Gastelum lands a hard low kick and then tags Rodriguez with a punch. Rodriguez fires back with a left hook. Round two comes to an end.

Round three was another back and forth five minutes of action. Kelvin Gastelum was able to close out strong and wound up taking home the unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Kelvin Gastelum def. Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Who would you like to see Gastelum fight next following his decision victory over Rodriguez this evening in Riyadh?