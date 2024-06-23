UFC CEO Dana White admits he is “not thrilled” with Kelvin Gastelum’s ongoing weight issues: “It’s extremely disappointing”

Dana White Disappointed with Kelvin Gastelum

Speaking to media members during the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference, Dana White let it be known that Kelvin Gastelum has done himself no favors by continuing to struggle making weight for his bouts (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m not thrilled with Kelvin Gastelum right now,” White told reporters at a post-fight news conference. “This guy has missed weight like three times in his career. You’ve got kids taking fights on a week notice, jumping off cards, coming over here and making weight, and Kelvin doesn’t make weight. It’s extremely disappointing.”

Gastelum apologized during his post-fight speech and admitted he’s said in the past that he would do a better job with weight management. He insisted that he works at trying to improve, but it remains an issue.

Whether or not this will be a wakeup call for Gastelum remains to be seen. Kelvin didn’t struggle with cardio during his fight with Rodriguez, and he even looked like the fresher athlete by the end of the bout. If he can find a way to put the weight issues behind him, Kelvin Gastelum can avoid the drama that comes with his fights and simply focus on his performances.