Umar Nurmagomedov vows to “choke” out Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311: “I can finish you”

Umar Nurmagomedov believes he will finish Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311.

Nuramgomedov is set to challenge Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title in a highly-anticipated matchup. It’s a fight many fans are looking forward to, and Nurmagomedov enters the bout with plenty of confidence, as he believes he won’t just win, but will finish Dvalshvili.

Umar Nurmagomedov can’t imagine Merab beating him at #UFC311: “I can’t imagine how he will beat me… I can wrestle too. Don’t forget about that… If he will give me his back, I’m gonna choke you. Be careful.” 😳 🎥 @ufc #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/74YWaYNazs — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 1, 2025

“He will not (beat me),” Nurmagomedov said. “I can’t imagine how he will beat me. He can’t hold me. Okay, maybe he will take me down one time, but he has to hold me there. He can’t. He has to punch. It’s not going to be how he did always. I’m not the person who will go crazy. I can wrestle, too. Don’t forget about it, but I can finish you. If he gives me his back, I’m going to choke you. Be careful.”

It’s clear Umar Nurmagomedov thinks he will be able to beat Merab Dvalishvili with ease at UFC 311. If he does finish Dvalishvili it help cement his legacy and make him a bigger star than he already is.