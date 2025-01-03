Umar Nurmagomedov vows to “choke” out Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311: “I can finish you”
Umar Nurmagomedov believes he will finish Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311.
Nuramgomedov is set to challenge Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title in a highly-anticipated matchup. It’s a fight many fans are looking forward to, and Nurmagomedov enters the bout with plenty of confidence, as he believes he won’t just win, but will finish Dvalshvili.
Umar Nurmagomedov can’t imagine Merab beating him at #UFC311:
“I can’t imagine how he will beat me… I can wrestle too. Don’t forget about that…
If he will give me his back, I’m gonna choke you. Be careful.” 😳
🎥 @ufc #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/74YWaYNazs
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 1, 2025
“He will not (beat me),” Nurmagomedov said. “I can’t imagine how he will beat me. He can’t hold me. Okay, maybe he will take me down one time, but he has to hold me there. He can’t. He has to punch. It’s not going to be how he did always. I’m not the person who will go crazy. I can wrestle, too. Don’t forget about it, but I can finish you. If he gives me his back, I’m going to choke you. Be careful.”
It’s clear Umar Nurmagomedov thinks he will be able to beat Merab Dvalishvili with ease at UFC 311. If he does finish Dvalishvili it help cement his legacy and make him a bigger star than he already is.
Umar Nurmagomedov says Cory Sandhagen is his hardest fight
Despite Umar Nurmagomedov challenging for the bantamweight title at UFC 311, he doesn’t think Merab Dvalishvili is his toughest fight.
Instead, Nurmagomedov thinks Cory Sandhagen is still the toughest fight of his career, even though Dvalishvili is the champ.
“It’s going to be cocky if I say (Dvalishvili) is easy money,” Nurmagomedov said. “I think he’s not. He’s a good fighter. But hardest challenge in my division I think is Cory. This fight was hardest in my life.”
Umar Nurmagomedov is 18-0 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Cory Sandhagen. In the UFC, Nurmagomedov is 6-0 with three wins by stoppage.
Merab Dvalishvili, meanwhile, is 18-4 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Sean O’Malley to win the title. Dvalishvili is riding an 11-fight winning streak.
UFC 311 is set to take place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov