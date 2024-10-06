UFC 307 Results: Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira.

Harrison (17-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a submission win over former champ Holly Holm in her Octagon debut at UFC 300. The former two-time Olympic Gold medalist has only suffered one loss in her professional career, which came at the hands of Larissa Pacheco by way of decision in November of 2022.

Meanwhile, Ketlen Vieira (14-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since July of 2023, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Pannie Kianzad. The 33-year-old has gone 3-1 over her past four Octagon appearances, scoring wins over Holly Holm and Miesha Tate during that stretch.

Round one of this women’s bantamweight showdown begins and Kayla Harrison opens with a left hand that connects. Ketlen Vieira misses with a jab. Harrison swings and misses with a left over the top. She charges in with another left and then shoots for a takedown. Vieira defends but is now pressed against the cage. The former Olympic Gold medalist works some knees in the clinch. Ketlen Vieira replies with some short body shots. Kayla Harrison lands a knee to the face of the Brazilian. She follows that up with three knees to the mid-section. Vieira works hard to get off the cage and scrambles back to range. She lands a nice low kick. Harrison answers with a hard body kick and then a low kick. Ketlen Vieira misses with a right hand. That allows Harrison to shoot in and score a big takedown. Harrison is working from half guard. The chants of “USA” fill the arena. Kayla moves to mount and then takes the back. Big elbows and punches now. She is unloading ground and pound. Ten seconds remain. Vieira survives to see round two.

Round two begins and both ladies swing and miss with big right hands to open. Kayla Harrison with a left hand and then a low kick. She looks very comfortable on the feet. Kelten Vieira with a nice right-hand counter. Kayla looks to get inside, but Ketlen is able to escape and circle back to range. Harrison with a head kick which is blocked. Vieira misses with a straight right. The ladies exchange low kicks. Ketlen Vieira connects with a crisp right. Kayla Harrison forces the clinch and pushes her opponent up against the cage. Good elbows from both fighters. Harrison switches to knees to the body. The crowd is growing restless. Harrison has a big bump over her eye, likely from that elbow. Vieira gets back to range and partially lands a head kick to end round two.

Round three begins and Kayla Harrison lands a hard low kick that sends her opponent to the ground. Ketlen pops up to her feet and defends a takedown. Vieira with a nice right hand. That appeared to open Kayla up. A good inside low kick from Ketlen. This is a close fight, as round two could have gone either way. Kayla Harrison dives on a takedown attempt and get it. She postures up and lands some good ground and pound strikes. She takes the back and locks in a choke. Vieira adjusts and breaks free. More ground and pound from half guard to finish the fight.

Official UFC 307 Results: Kayla Harrison def. Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Harrison fight next following her victory over Vieira this evening in Salt Lake City?