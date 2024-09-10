Kayla Harrison opens up on feud with former teammate Amanda Nunes: “Don’t f*ck with my homies”

By Josh Evanoff - September 10, 2024

Kayla Harrison has opened up on her feud with former two-weight UFC champion Amanda Nunes.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes

The judoka hasn’t competed since making her promotional debut in April at UFC 300. That night saw Kayla Harrison face former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Despite ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ trying to earn a title shot, she was battered en route to a second-round stoppage loss.

A few months removed from that massive win, Kayla Harrison has booked her next trip to the octagon. At UFC 307 next month in Salt Lake City, the former PFL star will face fellow contender Ketlen Vieira. The Brazilian enters the contest having won three of her last four bouts, last defeating Pannie Kianzad last July.

Kayla Harrison hopes to earn a title shot with a victory at UFC 307. However, the women’s bantamweight contender also hopes to lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement. ‘The Lioness’ retired following a decision victory over Irene Aldana last summer, but has shown interest in returning to face Harrison.

Kayla Harrison speaks on feud with former UFC champion Amanda Nunes

For those who can remember, Amanda Nunes famously left American Top Team before her retirement, partially due to Kayla Harrison. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the former PFL tournament winner was asked about her feud with ‘The Lioness’. There, Harrison stated that her grudge with Nunes largely deals with how she left their gym back in 2022.

“Selfishly, I hope that she does [Amanda Nunes ends her retirement].” Kayla Harrison stated in a recent interview ahead of her UFC return. “But again, I have no beef with Amanda other than her trying to throw American Top Team under the bus. You don’t play with, or don’t f*ck with my homies. But listen if she’s happy and she’s living her dream, that’s great.”

She continued, “But selfishly, I would love for her to come back so that I can put all of the noise to rest. But again, one step at a time. Ketlen first, then the title, and then Amanda if she wants some.”

What do you make of these comments about the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes?

