Kayla Harrison still hopeful she can lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement: “I want to fight the best”

By Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

Kayla Harrison still hopes she can lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes

Harrison and Nunes used to train together at American Top Team and many fans hoped the fight would happen down the line. Unfortunately, Harrison was in the PFL while Nunes ended up retiring from MMA. But, with Harrison now signed to the UFC and set to make her promotional debut on Saturday at UFC 300 against Holly Holm, Harrison is hopeful with a win she can lure Nunes out of retirement.

“That would be fantastic. I think that, yeah I want to fight the best, she’s the GOAT for a reason and I would love for her to come back and get pissed off enough to want to come back. First things first, Saturday night, Holly Holm,” Kayla Harrison said at UFC 300 media day.

If Harrison does beat Holm, she would likely be in line for a title shot next time out. If the Olympic gold medalist can become a UFC champion, perhaps that will be enough to try and lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement. Nunes, meanwhile, has also already hinted at potentially coming back out of retirement following UFC 297.

“I’m still young, fresh,” Nunes said. “We never know [what might happen]. We have a lot of things to do. I’ve got to figure out a bunch of things at home still, what I’m going to do and see what happens. I don’t know — we never know,” Nunes said. “I’m a fighter and this is my job. I love this so much, and I don’t know. I enjoy as well not being in the gym everyday and having a normal life, stay home a little bit and be lazy. I [can’t be] lazy as a fighter, it’s very hard. But I’m still healthy and powerful, smart, think like a champion. I still feel like a champion, so we’ll see.”

If Nunes does come out of retirement and fights Harrison for the title, it would be one of the biggest fights the UFC could make.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes Dana White and the UFC protected Ilia Topuria on his route to the title

Susan Cox - April 10, 2024
Jailton Almeida
UFC

Jailton Almeida receives a new opponent for UFC 302

Susan Cox - April 10, 2024

Jailton Almeida has received a new opponent for UFC 302.

Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis weighs in on Saturday’s UFC 300 main event: “I would smoke his ass”

Susan Cox - April 10, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is weighing in on Saturday’s UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Matt Brown believes Alex Pereira’s technical striking has been “way overhyped” ahead of UFC 300: “Jamahal Hill can go exploit that”

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2024

UFC veteran Matt Brown has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s technical ability heading into UFC 300.

Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry claims he has agreed to fight Colby Covington, but ‘Chaos’ has yet to sign the contract

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has claimed that he has agreed to fight Colby Covington as talk of a bout between them continues.

Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker explains why he wants to rematch Edson Barboza: “I hate him”

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2024
CM Punk, Dana White, UFC, Salary
UFC

CM Punk claims MMA wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for professional wrestling: “Look at all these guys that would be pro wrestlers”

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2024

Former UFC fighter CM Punk believes that mixed martial arts wouldn’t exist as it is today without professional wrestling.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

VIDEO | Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill share cordial fight week face-to-face ahead of UFC 300: 'What does 'Chama' mean?!'

Curtis Calhoun - April 9, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill are laser-focused ahead of UFC 300, but that didn’t stop them from showing mutual respect.

Jim Miller
Jim Miller

Jim Miller plans to "frustrate" Bobby Green at UFC 300, lays out retirement plan

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024

Jim Miller got his wish of fighting on UFC 300.

Israel Adesanya, Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya predicts Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 9, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is keeping a keen eye on the UFC 300 main event between former foe Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.