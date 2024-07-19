Kurt Holobaugh plans to let his “hands go” and KO Kaynan Kruschewsky at UFC Vegas 94

By Cole Shelton - July 19, 2024

Kurt Holobaugh is excited to be making a quick turnaround at UFC Vegas 94.

Kurt Holobaugh

Holobaugh dropped a decision to Trey Ogden back in March and now four months later he gets to return at UFC Vegas 94 against Kaynan Kruschewsky. For Holobaugh, he says he feels like the more active he is, the better he fights.

“It’s what I wanted. After I won The Ultimate Fighter, I was out like seven months. I feel like am the type of fighter who needs to stay active, every time I’m off for like seven months, that kills my momentum,” Holobaugh said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Although Holobaugh was eager to return, he says he wasn’t familiar with his UFC Vegas 94 opponent. But, as he started to research Kaynan Kruschewsky, he got more confident in the matchup.

“I match up very well, his style is a style that likes to fight. He is going to come forward and fight, he will mix in some wrestling, but he’s not the type of guy who will hold you down,” Holobaugh said. “He is going to try to finish me and end the fight. If I do get put down, I think I will be able to get up easier in this one.”

Ultimately, Kurt Holobaugh believes he will keep the fight standing and will eventually catch Kaynan Kruschewsky to score a KO win.

“I think I get the knockout; I just feel like early on in my career I had a lot of submission wins, and now I am letting my hands go. I feel like I’m starting to hit hard, and my boxing is some of the best in mixed martial arts. Hopefully, I start touching him and counter-wrestle and get a knockout,” Holobaugh said.

If Holobaugh does get the win at UFC Vegas 94, he isn’t sure what a win does for him. Instead, he says he is focused on having fun fights in the UFC.

“I may never get a title shot or a ranked fighter but there are a lot of names that make a lot of sense and would be fun fights,” Holobaugh concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor

Jake Paul vows to embarrass all of BKFC after Conor McGregor states he’s rooting for Mike Perry

Susan Cox - July 19, 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC

Contract clause could cost Conor McGregor millions in UFC antitrust settlement case

Susan Cox - July 19, 2024

A contract clause could cost former two-division champion Conor McGregor millions in the UFC antitrust settlement case.

UFC Vegas 94, Results, UFC
UFC Vegas 94

UFC Vegas 94: ‘Lemos vs. Jandiroba’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fight Cancelled

Susan Cox - July 19, 2024

The UFC Vegas 94 weigh-ins took place today, Friday July 19th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Former UFC fighter Darren Till believes he'd knock out Jake Paul and Mike Perry

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has stated that he believes he could knock out both Jake Paul and Mike Perry.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 297, UFC
UFC

Dricus du Plessis explains how being UFC champion has helped his team

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024

Dricus du Plessis has explained how becoming UFC middleweight champion has helped to improve his team.

Dana White Donald Trump

Dana White delivers passionate speech for Donald Trump at Republican National Convention

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024
Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones provides an update on title superfight against Stipe Miocic

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided an update on his rumored showdown with Stipe Miocic.

Steve Garcia
Steve Garcia

Steve Garcia expects to finish Seung Woo Choi at UFC Vegas 94, eyes Dan Ige next

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2024

Steve Garcia was surprised it took so long for him to get another fight.

Cody Garbrandt
UFC

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt booked to return in October against Miles Johns

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2024

Cody Garbrandt, the former UFC bantamweight champion will be back in the Octagon in October.

Nick Diaz, UFC Abu Dhabi
Robbie Lawler

Jake Shields reveals Nick Diaz had no training before Robbie Lawler rematch: "That fight shouldn't have happened"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024

According to Jake Shields, UFC welterweight Nick Diaz had no training before his 2021 return.