Kurt Holobaugh plans to let his “hands go” and KO Kaynan Kruschewsky at UFC Vegas 94

Kurt Holobaugh is excited to be making a quick turnaround at UFC Vegas 94.

Holobaugh dropped a decision to Trey Ogden back in March and now four months later he gets to return at UFC Vegas 94 against Kaynan Kruschewsky. For Holobaugh, he says he feels like the more active he is, the better he fights.

“It’s what I wanted. After I won The Ultimate Fighter, I was out like seven months. I feel like am the type of fighter who needs to stay active, every time I’m off for like seven months, that kills my momentum,” Holobaugh said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Although Holobaugh was eager to return, he says he wasn’t familiar with his UFC Vegas 94 opponent. But, as he started to research Kaynan Kruschewsky, he got more confident in the matchup.

“I match up very well, his style is a style that likes to fight. He is going to come forward and fight, he will mix in some wrestling, but he’s not the type of guy who will hold you down,” Holobaugh said. “He is going to try to finish me and end the fight. If I do get put down, I think I will be able to get up easier in this one.”

Ultimately, Kurt Holobaugh believes he will keep the fight standing and will eventually catch Kaynan Kruschewsky to score a KO win.

“I think I get the knockout; I just feel like early on in my career I had a lot of submission wins, and now I am letting my hands go. I feel like I’m starting to hit hard, and my boxing is some of the best in mixed martial arts. Hopefully, I start touching him and counter-wrestle and get a knockout,” Holobaugh said.

If Holobaugh does get the win at UFC Vegas 94, he isn’t sure what a win does for him. Instead, he says he is focused on having fun fights in the UFC.

“I may never get a title shot or a ranked fighter but there are a lot of names that make a lot of sense and would be fun fights,” Holobaugh concluded.