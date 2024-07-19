Conor McGregor announces his own record label: ‘Greenback Records’

Conor McGregor adds record label to his business portfolio

In a recent tweet, McGregor announced the launch of Greenback Records.

“Greenback Records is here!” McGregor tweeted Friday. “We are forming a stable of artists that will avail of the best deals in the music industry. Period! I don’t fuck about with business and this business will be no different! Welcome to Greenback Records!”

As of this writing, the artists affiliated with McGregor’s label haven’t been made public.

McGregor has developed a business empire outside of the cage in recent years. His Proper 12 Irish Whiskey business was sold at a majority stake of $600 million in 2021.

McGregor topped the Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes list in 2021, surpassing the likes of soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He remains one of the most profitable athletes in the world despite an up-and-down recent tenure in the UFC.

McGregor has lost three of his last four UFC fights, including back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. He hasn’t fought since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Poirier at UFC 264.

More information on McGregor’s record label will likely become available in the coming weeks and months. As he prepares for his fighting return, he’s expanding his portfolio outside of sports.