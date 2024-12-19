Kamaru Usman interested in UFC 312 showdown against Jack Della Maddalena: “I’ll put him to the test”

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is interested in fighting Jack Della Maddalena.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon in over a year. He last appeared in the cage at UFC 294 last October, stepping up on short notice for a middleweight showdown with Khamzat Chimaev. Ultimately, ‘Borz’ handed Kamaru Usman his third loss in a row, this time by majority decision.

Despite being linked to several matchups, Kamaru Usman is yet to sign a deal for his UFC return. One name that has been continually linked to the former champion, is the rising Jack Della Maddalena. For his part, the Australian last scored a knockout win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 in March.

In recent weeks, the two have been linked to a potential showdown at UFC 312 next February. Given the fact that the event is going down in Jack Della Maddalena’s home country of Australia, it makes a lot of sense. While some reports have poured cold water on the matchup earlier this month, Kamaru Usman is interested in the bout.

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman discusses bout against Jack Della Maddalena

In a recent interview with MainEventTV, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ discussed his UFC return. There, Kamaru Usman seemed interested in a future meeting with Jack Della Maddalena but cast doubt on it happening in February. If the organization wants the former champion to fight soon, they have to make him an official offer.

“I’ve heard that [he wants to fight me], who haven’t I heard it from?” Kamaru Usman stated to MainEventTV, when asked about a future fight against Jack Della Maddalena. “I’ve seen a few interviews of him wanting to lobby for that fight, and that’s great. If I’m in his position, that’s what you do. You lobby for the biggest name in the division to get yourself to that next level. More power to him for doing that.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, now it’s my time. It’s time for me to be honest with myself, and if I’m prepared to go in there and do that, absolutely. I’ve been through guys, and guys, and guys, in this division. It doesn’t matter who the guy is. As long as I’m prepared, and this vehicle is ready to go, I’ll jump in there and put him to the test. February is a few months away, so I don’t know. It’s tough to say [if I’ll be ready].”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Kamaru Usman vs. Jack Della Maddalena?