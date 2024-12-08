Two title fights announced for UFC 312, including Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
Two championship fights have been announced for UFC 312 on February 8, including Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2.
As we look ahead to 2025, it’s time to start thinking about what kind of title fights we’re going to see in the new year. As we know, we’re going to get two championship bouts at UFC 311 in January when the promotion heads to Inglewood, California. Now, we also know that when they venture back to Sydney, Australia in February, it will be main evented by Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2.
In their first meeting, du Plessis was able to snatch the belt away from Strickland in what proved to be a really tight, competitive fight. Ever since then, many have been wondering whether or not they’d ever run it back – and not so long later, that’s exactly what they’re doing.
In addition to that, we’ll also see a blockbuster contest for the UFC strawweight championship in the co-main event.
We’re taking TWO title fights down under 🦘🏆@DricusDuPlessis vs @SStricklandMMA 2
du Plessis vs Strickland 2, Zhang vs Suarez announced
Zhang Weili will return to action at UFC 312 to defend her strawweight crown against Tatiana Suarez. For those who don’t know, Suarez is one of the most fascinating female prospects in the recent history of mixed martial arts, and she’s also unbeaten. For many, this opportunity has been a long time coming.
In total, it’s hard to be annoyed by how the UFC is starting the new year. With four title fights in the first two months, it certainly seems like they’re shaping up for a really special year.
Who are you backing to get the job done in the main event between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland? What do you like about the co-main event? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
