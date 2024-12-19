Jamahal Hill doesn’t shy away from negative UFC fans: ‘All publicity is good publicity’

By Fernando Quiles - December 19, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill doesn’t mind any negative narratives surrounding him as long as people are paying attention.

Jamahal Hill

Hill has become a polarizing figure to fight fans. Some have criticized Hill for his comments on being knocked out by Alex Pereira. Others believe that the ex-UFC champion is misunderstood. Regardless of how you may feel about him, Hill knows that his name has been in the headlines more than ever before.

That’s why “Sweet Dreams” isn’t concerned about the naysayers because he knows how to get fans talking.

Jamahal Hill Welcomes Negativity From UFC Fans

Whether you’re cheering for him or rooting against him, Jamahal Hill seems content with his name being on the mind of fans. During an interview with Bodog Canada, Hill made it clear that he feels some care about what he’s doing a lot more than they’re willing to admit (h/t MMAJunkie).

“If ya’ll want to talk about me, talk about me, but we’re going to make sure my name stays in the right place,” Hill said in an interview with Bodog Canada. “UFC 310 just happened. Who dominated the headlines? You feel me?

“I fought one time coming up on two years. Who’s dominating the headlines? Every time they see my face, they can’t help but run to my comments section to talk about me. Who’s living in whose head, rent-free? All publicity is good publicity.”

Hill is set to return to the Octagon on January 18th. He’ll collide with another former UFC light heavyweight champion in Jiri Prochazka. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 311 inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It’s a pivotal bout for both men, as the winner will find himself right back in title contention.

