Jamahal Hill doesn’t shy away from negative UFC fans: ‘All publicity is good publicity’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill doesn’t mind any negative narratives surrounding him as long as people are paying attention.

Hill has become a polarizing figure to fight fans. Some have criticized Hill for his comments on being knocked out by Alex Pereira. Others believe that the ex-UFC champion is misunderstood. Regardless of how you may feel about him, Hill knows that his name has been in the headlines more than ever before.

That’s why “Sweet Dreams” isn’t concerned about the naysayers because he knows how to get fans talking.

