Ryan Garcia suffers wrist injury, postpones boxing return against RIZIN kickboxer Rukiya Anpo

By Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Ryan Garcia’s return to the boxing ring at RIZIN 49 will have to wait.

Ryan Garcia

‘KingRy’ hasn’t been seen in action since his clash with fellow star Devin Haney in April. While the bout was the first time the two met in a professional boxing match, they had faced off six times in the amateurs. The two split the series 3-3, but Ryan Garcia entered their pro fight a massive underdog. However, he wound up dominating ‘The Dream’ in New York.

Ryan Garcia scored three knockdowns en route to a decision win in the spring. However, the young star didn’t have much time to celebrate. Following the bout, it was revealed that Garcia failed several pre-fight drug tests. As a result, his win over Devin Haney was overturned to a no-contest, and he was suspended for a year.

While Ryan Garcia is unable to compete in professional boxing matches, exhibitions are on the table. Earlier this year, the former WBC interim lightweight champion revealed plans for a fight with Manny Pacquiao. Instead, Garcia booked a fight against kickboxer Rukiya Anpo for RIZIN 49 for December. ‘Demolition Man’ previously faced Pacquiao in an exhibition in July.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON ADMITS HE DOESN’T REMEMBER RECENT BOXING MATCH AGAINST JAKE PAUL: “I BLANKED OUT”

Ryan Garcia suffers injury, cancels exhibition boxing match against RIZIN’s Rukiya Anpo

Sadly, Ryan Garcia vs. Rukiya Anpo is now off. Earlier today, the 26-year-old boxing star took to Instagram, releasing a statement about the situation. According to Garcia, he suffered a wrist injury while training, and he’s unable to compete later this month. However, he plans to re-book the exhibition fight with Anpo whenever he can.

I’m really sorry to announce that I injured my wrist during my training for my exhibition in Japan, I’m working on getting it rescheduled and bringing an amazing event to [RIZIN] and [Fanmio].” Ryan Garcia wrote on Instagram earlier today, revealing his boxing match with Anpo is now canceled. “Sorry for any inconvenience, And a big sorry to [Anpo] you will have [to] wait for your humiliation but it’s coming!”

He continued, “Big love to everyone supporting me! I miss boxing so much. See y’all soon and happy holidays.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Ryan Garcia vs. Rukiya Anpo re-booked?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News RIZIN FF Ryan Garcia

Related

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz continues to tease Jake Paul over possible MMA fight

Harry Kettle - December 14, 2024
Mike Tyson Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson admits he doesn't remember recent boxing match against Jake Paul: "I blanked out"

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson doesn’t remember much of his recent fight against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Highlights
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson reacts to viral moment from before his fight against Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has reacted to the viral moment of his buttocks being on show before his fight against Jake Paul.

Wladimir Klitschko
Wladimir Klitschko

Turki Alalshikh urges Wladimir Klitschko to return amid rumors of boxing comeback: "One more time"

Josh Evanoff - December 10, 2024

Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh supports Wladimir Klitschko’s rumored boxing return.

Jake Paul, Tommy Fury
Tommy Fury

Jake Paul takes aim at Tommy Fury after he expresses interest in rematch: "You have ZERO credibility"

Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

Jake Paul doesn’t seem interested in a rematch with Tommy Fury.

Tommy Fury Jake Paul

Tommy Fury turns attention to Jake Paul rematch after Darren Till fight collapses: 'The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square'

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2024
Dana White, Nobuyuki Sakakibara
Kai Asakura

Dana White open to signing more RIZIN fighters despite Kai Asakura's loss at UFC 310: "I would love to do it"

Josh Evanoff - December 9, 2024

UFC President Dana White is open to working with RIZIN after Kai Asakaura’s debut over the weekend.

Tommy Fury, Darren Till
Darren Till

Tommy Fury pulls out of Darren Till fight due to threat of "stupid MMA tactics": "I am a professional boxer"

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2024

It appears that the professional boxing match between Tommy Fury and Darren Till is now off.

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis plans to retire from boxing after 2025: "This s*it is trash!"

Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2024

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis plans to retire from boxing after next year.

Jon Jones, Floyd Mayweather
Jon Anik

UFC commentator argues Jon Jones has "already pushed himself beyond" Floyd Mayweather

BJ Penn Staff - December 4, 2024

Jon Jones has already achieve more as a professional fighter than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., according to UFC commentator Jon Anik.