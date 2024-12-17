Ryan Garcia suffers wrist injury, postpones boxing return against RIZIN kickboxer Rukiya Anpo

Ryan Garcia’s return to the boxing ring at RIZIN 49 will have to wait.

‘KingRy’ hasn’t been seen in action since his clash with fellow star Devin Haney in April. While the bout was the first time the two met in a professional boxing match, they had faced off six times in the amateurs. The two split the series 3-3, but Ryan Garcia entered their pro fight a massive underdog. However, he wound up dominating ‘The Dream’ in New York.

Ryan Garcia scored three knockdowns en route to a decision win in the spring. However, the young star didn’t have much time to celebrate. Following the bout, it was revealed that Garcia failed several pre-fight drug tests. As a result, his win over Devin Haney was overturned to a no-contest, and he was suspended for a year.

While Ryan Garcia is unable to compete in professional boxing matches, exhibitions are on the table. Earlier this year, the former WBC interim lightweight champion revealed plans for a fight with Manny Pacquiao. Instead, Garcia booked a fight against kickboxer Rukiya Anpo for RIZIN 49 for December. ‘Demolition Man’ previously faced Pacquiao in an exhibition in July.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON ADMITS HE DOESN’T REMEMBER RECENT BOXING MATCH AGAINST JAKE PAUL: “I BLANKED OUT”

🚨 Ryan Garcia has sustained a wrist injury and the Rukiya Anpo exhibition scheduled for December 30th has been postponed pic.twitter.com/MnXMjKb8m2 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 16, 2024

Ryan Garcia suffers injury, cancels exhibition boxing match against RIZIN’s Rukiya Anpo

Sadly, Ryan Garcia vs. Rukiya Anpo is now off. Earlier today, the 26-year-old boxing star took to Instagram, releasing a statement about the situation. According to Garcia, he suffered a wrist injury while training, and he’s unable to compete later this month. However, he plans to re-book the exhibition fight with Anpo whenever he can.

I’m really sorry to announce that I injured my wrist during my training for my exhibition in Japan, I’m working on getting it rescheduled and bringing an amazing event to [RIZIN] and [Fanmio].” Ryan Garcia wrote on Instagram earlier today, revealing his boxing match with Anpo is now canceled. “Sorry for any inconvenience, And a big sorry to [Anpo] you will have [to] wait for your humiliation but it’s coming!”

He continued, “Big love to everyone supporting me! I miss boxing so much. See y’all soon and happy holidays.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Ryan Garcia vs. Rukiya Anpo re-booked?