Julianna Pena crowns herself the women’s GOAT after Amanda Nunes’s retirement: “I’m a warrior”

By Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena believes she’s the greatest fighter ever.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has been out of action since her rematch with Amanda Nunes last July. The bout took just a few months after Pena upset ‘The Lioness’ at UFC 269 by submission, ending her historic title run. However, in their rematch, it was one-way traffic, as the Brazilian won by a lopsided unanimous decision.

The two were slated to face off at UFC 289, in a rare trilogy bout. However, due to injury, Pena withdrew and was replaced by Irene Aldana. ‘Robles’ wound up being dominated in the short-notice title fight over the weekend, losing by unanimous decision. For her part, Pena was in attendance for the event, likely to help tease a potential trilogy bout against Nunes.

Instead, Amanda Nunes retired following the event, ending her historic career. Nonetheless, Julianna Pena reacted to her rival’s retirement on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani. There, she predictably blasted the Brazilian, while also stating that she, and not Nunes, is the greatest women’s fighter ever.

RELATED: DEONTAY WILDER EXPLAINS WHY HE WANTS TO FIGHT FRANCIS NGANNOU IN THE PFL: “I CAN COME TO YOURS”

“The greatest fighter of all-time to me, is me,” Julianna Pena stated on The MMA Hour reacting to Amanda Nunes retiring. “You want to know why? Because I’m not a fighter, I’m a warrior. I am a warrior inside and there’s a difference, Amanda is a fighter. I’m a warrior.”

She continued, “I’m the greatest warrior, I’m the greatest fighter of all time. I believe that with my heart because I never stop coming. You’re going to have to put me to sleep, or knock me the f*ck out to get me to stop coming after you.”

What do you make of these comments from Julianna Pena? Do you agree?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Julianna Pena UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya believes "the story" with Jon Jones isn't over: "I don't like him, he doesn't like me"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2023
Daniel Cormier, Jim Miller, UFC, UFC Hall of Fame
Jim Miller

Daniel Cormier reacts to backlash after proclaiming that Jim Miller isn't a UFC Hall of Famer: "I'm not wrong"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to backlash over recent comments regarding Jim Miller.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev opens as a sizeable betting favorite for potential rematch with Charles Oliveira

Cole Shelton - June 12, 2023

Islam Makhachev will once again be the betting favorite over Charles Oliveira.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya names the one circumstance that could lead to a fifth fight with Alex Pereira

Susan Cox - June 12, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is naming the one circumstance that could lead to a fifth fight with Alex Pereira.

Miranda Maverick, UFC
UFC

Miranda Maverick reveals she went “completely blind” during third-round of Jasmine Jasudavicius fight at UFC 289

Susan Cox - June 12, 2023

Miranda Maverick is revealing she went ‘completely blind’ during third-round of Jasmine Jasudavicius fight at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira laid claim to two new Ultimate Fighting Championship records at UFC 289

Susan Cox - June 12, 2023
Dana White

UFC President Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor hospitalizes Miami Heat mascot Burnie

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2023

UFC president Dana White has reacted to Conor McGregor accidentally hospitalizing the Miami Heat mascot Burnie.

Irene Aldana
Irene Aldana

Irene Aldana issues statement following lopsided decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 289

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2023

Irene Aldana has issued a statement following her championship loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 last weekend.

Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush issues statement following brutal TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Beneil Dariush was on the wrong end of a TKO finish at UFC 289, and he’s spoken out about it.

Amanda Nunes UFC 289
UFC

Amanda Nunes dismisses future UFC champions in her weight class: "That's going to be the fake one"

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Amanda Nunes has a rough message for those looking to take the vacant UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship.