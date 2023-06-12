Julianna Pena crowns herself the women’s GOAT after Amanda Nunes’s retirement: “I’m a warrior”

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena believes she’s the greatest fighter ever.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has been out of action since her rematch with Amanda Nunes last July. The bout took just a few months after Pena upset ‘The Lioness’ at UFC 269 by submission, ending her historic title run. However, in their rematch, it was one-way traffic, as the Brazilian won by a lopsided unanimous decision.

The two were slated to face off at UFC 289, in a rare trilogy bout. However, due to injury, Pena withdrew and was replaced by Irene Aldana. ‘Robles’ wound up being dominated in the short-notice title fight over the weekend, losing by unanimous decision. For her part, Pena was in attendance for the event, likely to help tease a potential trilogy bout against Nunes.

Instead, Amanda Nunes retired following the event, ending her historic career. Nonetheless, Julianna Pena reacted to her rival’s retirement on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani. There, she predictably blasted the Brazilian, while also stating that she, and not Nunes, is the greatest women’s fighter ever.

“The greatest fighter of all-time to me, is me,” Julianna Pena stated on The MMA Hour reacting to Amanda Nunes retiring. “You want to know why? Because I’m not a fighter, I’m a warrior. I am a warrior inside and there’s a difference, Amanda is a fighter. I’m a warrior.”

She continued, “I’m the greatest warrior, I’m the greatest fighter of all time. I believe that with my heart because I never stop coming. You’re going to have to put me to sleep, or knock me the f*ck out to get me to stop coming after you.”

What do you make of these comments from Julianna Pena? Do you agree?