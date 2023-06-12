Islam Makhachev opens as a sizeable betting favorite for potential rematch with Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev will once again be the betting favorite over Charles Oliveira.

At UFC 280, Makhachev opened as a -300 betting favorite and closed around -245 in a fight he ended up winning by second-round submission. Since then, Makhchev beat Alexander Volkanovski to defend his belt while Oliveira returned to the win column at UFC 289 with a first-round TKO win over Beneil Dariush.

Following Oliveira’s statement win, Dana White said he thinks the rematch between the Brazilian and Makhachev makes sense.

“I’m just saying, it’s a thing that makes sense… Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again,” White said after UFC 289.

After White’s comments, oddsmakers supplied opening odds for the potential rematch and Makhachev is an even bigger favorite this time around over Oliveira.

UFC Odds:

Islam Makhachev -400

Charles Oliveira +300

At the current odds, you would need to bet $400 to win $100 if you like Makhachev to defend his lightweight title again. If you like Oliveira to reclaim his title, a $100 bet would net you $300 should he gets his hand raised.

As of right now, the rematch between Makhachev and Oliveira has not been booked, but if it is next, the fight will likely take place in October in Abu Dhabi, just like the first fight.

Islam Makhachev (24-1) is coming off a decision victory over Alexander Volkanovski and before that, beat Oliveira by submission. The Dagestani native is currently riding a 12-fight win streak and holds notable wins over Bobby Green, Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker, and Thiago Moises among others.

Charles Oliveira (34-9 and one No Contest) is coming off the TKO win over Dariush after losing to Makhachev. Prior to that, he submitted Justin Gaethje in the first round – in a non-title bout after the Brazilian missed weight and was stripped of his title. He defended his title once with a submission victory over Dustin Poirier. To win the vacant title, he knocked out Michael Chandler.