Amanda Nunes dismisses future UFC champions in her weight class: “That’s going to be the fake one”

Amanda Nunes Shades “Fake” Future UFC Champion

Now that Nunes is retired, she walks away on top as the UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion. With UFC President Dana White confirming the women’s featherweight title is likely out the door, the focus will be on the vacant women’s 135-pound gold.

During the UFC 289 post-fight press conference, Amanda Nunes sent a harsh message to those who are looking to get the gold she held on her way out (via MMAFighting.com).

“No, I’m going to have my belt at home with me,” Nunes said during the UFC 289 post-fight press conference. “That’s going to be the fake one. It’s going to be fake forever. Whoever gets the belt now, it’s going to be just, like, pretending to have it. So I’m gone. I’m good. I did everything, all is taken care of in my life.”

Nunes went on to express gratitude to the UFC.

“Thank you to the UFC, they really took care of me and they’re always going to take care of me,” Nunes said. “So I’m going to be around here. If I don’t do anything, I’m still going to go up and down just to be around, because I love this sport so much and I did everything to be the best. And I proved it tonight. I retired with my two belts.”