Deontay Wilder explains why he wants to fight Francis Ngannou in the PFL: “I can come to yours”

By Josh Evanoff - June 9, 2023

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is willing to step into the PFL smart cage.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has been out of action since his knockout win over Robert Helenius last fall. That stoppage victory was massive for the former champion, as it snapped a two-fight losing streak. Wilder had famously suffered two knockout losses at the hands of Tyson Fury in 2020 and 2021.

Nonetheless, the heavyweight contender is now eyeing a return. Wilder has been linked to a December clash against Anthony Joshua, but that bout is far from finalized. Furthermore, the former champion has also been linked to a boxing match against Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ left the UFC in January, with hopes of beginning a boxing career. In April, he ended his free agency, signing with the PFL.

However, Deontay Wilder also wants to make a series of fights against Francis Ngannou even. In a recent interview on the PFL’s broadcast, he discussed a potential trip to the cage. There, Wilder admitted that he’s always been intrigued by the potential crossover, which is why he wants it to happen.

Furthermore, he also wants to crossover, because so few boxers do. While many MMA fighters have stepped into the boxing ring, with the exception of James Toney and Claressa Shields, the opposite hasn’t happened. Wilder seemingly wants to change that.

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL EXPRESSES INTEREST IN BOXING CAREER AFTER UFC RETIREMENT: “BOXING WAS MY FIRST LOVE”

Deontay Wilder, KO, Boxing, Robert Helenius

Photo by Timothy A Clary

“You know I’ve thought about this many times,” Deontay Wilder explained in an interview on the PFL broadcast. “Even with [Francis] Ngannou, we were talking about getting together. I even offered, you always see the MMA guys crossing over. But, you never see the boxers crossing over. So I said I want to make it more interesting for the fans, for the whole comeback family as a whole.”

He continued, “I said, ‘How about you come to my backyard. After that business, I can come to yours and cross over’. I really meant it, things are still up in the air. But I can see myself on this side of the field. People will be impressed with what I can do, and my ability.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Deontay Wilder vs. Francis Ngannou?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou

Related

Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou at the UFC Performance Institute

Deontay Wilder confirms he’s had talks about fighting Francis Ngannou: “Something that could truly happen”

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2023
Deontay Wilder

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall labels Deontay Wilder as the most winnable boxing match for Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2023

Tom Aspinall believes Deontay Wilder serves as a winnable fight for Francis Ngannou if he ventures into the boxing world.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC
Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou slams Tyson Fury as talk of boxing match again resurfaces: "Stop talking, and come try"

Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is tired of Tyson Fury’s talking.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury responds to Francis Ngannou’s “I’ll be ready” claim: “I’ll have 15 pints and KO you”

Susan Cox - June 5, 2023

Tyson Fury has responded after Francis Ngannou sent him a message claiming he will ‘be ready’ when the call comes to fight.

Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnen discusses the UFC’s heavyweight landscape following Francis Ngannou’s departure to PFL: “Francis has never drawn”

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the UFC heavyweight division after Francis Ngannou’s move to PFL was confirmed.

Francis Ngannou, UFC 270, Ciryl Gane

Coach shares incredible story of Francis Ngannou defying the odds in UFC title fight with Ciryl Gane: “There’s a certain profoundness in having the courage to step off that cliff”

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford advises Francis Ngannou to avoid top heavyweight boxers: "I don't see him having a chance"

Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2023

Terence Crawford believes Francis Ngannou might want to wait before facing a top boxer.

Randy Couture, Dana White
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Randy Couture reacts after Dana White claims Francis Ngannou's PFL deal makes no sense: "I just turned it off"

Cole Shelton - May 31, 2023

PFL commentator and UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture didn’t care what Dana White had to say after Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL.

Randy Couture
Francis Ngannou

Randy Couture believes Francis Ngannou signing with PFL makes them the clear number two promotion

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer and current PFL commentator, Randy Couture believes the PFL is the clear number two promotion after signing Francis Ngannou.

Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder believes Oleksandr Usyk is scared to fight him

Andrew Whitelaw - May 30, 2023

Deontay Wilder wants a crack at Oleksandr Usyk but believes the unified heavyweight champion is reluctant to fight him out of fear.