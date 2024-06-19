Jorge Masvidal targets Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather next with rematch win vs. Nate Diaz

By Curtis Calhoun - June 19, 2024

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has a pair of ambitious callouts in mind should he defeat Nate Diaz in their July 6 boxing match.

Jorge Masvidal, Logan Paul

Masvidal and Diaz will clash in a rematch of their UFC 244 BMF battle, this time in the boxing ring as opposed to the cage. After defeating Diaz at UFC 244, Masvidal is looking to put their rivalry in the rear-view mirror in a triumphant fighting return.

The heat between Masvidal and Diaz has ramped up in recent weeks after their teams were involved in a viral press conference brawl in Anaheim. Any respect between the two of them has appeared to fizzle.

While Masvidal is laser-focused on dismantling Diaz in his professional boxing return. But, he already has a few lucrative fights in mind for his next boxing ventures.

Jorge Masvidal wants Logan Paul next with Nate Diaz win

During a recent interview with Eddie Mercado, Masvidal called out Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather for fights.

“One fight I would like, because it would break the internet, is Logan Paul,” Masvidal said. “He had a great fight against Mayweather, had him hurt a couple different times in that fight. After that, maybe fight one of these boxing legends, like a Floyd or a Pacquiao…

“One of these types of guys and we can get in there and mix it up. But I’d love Logan Paul to be my next fight.”

Paul hasn’t fought since a win over former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis last year. He’s targeting a return to the ring by the end of the year, setting up a potential clash with Masvidal.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing after a win over former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017. Since then, he’s remained active in exhibitions, defeating the likes of Paul and Aaron Chalmers.

Masvidal seems here to stay when it comes to his fighting career after retiring from MMA in 2023. A win over Diaz could open a world of opportunities for the former UFC star.

