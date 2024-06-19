Jorge Masvidal targets Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather next with rematch win vs. Nate Diaz

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has a pair of ambitious callouts in mind should he defeat Nate Diaz in their July 6 boxing match.

Masvidal and Diaz will clash in a rematch of their UFC 244 BMF battle, this time in the boxing ring as opposed to the cage. After defeating Diaz at UFC 244, Masvidal is looking to put their rivalry in the rear-view mirror in a triumphant fighting return.

The heat between Masvidal and Diaz has ramped up in recent weeks after their teams were involved in a viral press conference brawl in Anaheim. Any respect between the two of them has appeared to fizzle.

While Masvidal is laser-focused on dismantling Diaz in his professional boxing return. But, he already has a few lucrative fights in mind for his next boxing ventures.