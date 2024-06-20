Chael Sonnen quickly pivots on Conor McGregor rehab claims: “That would be good stuff!”

Chael Sonnen clarifies Conor McGregor rehab stance

During a recent episode of his Beyond The Fight podcast, Sonnen clarified his stance on McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal.

“I do not know that Conor [McGregor] is in rehab, for one,” Sonnen said of McGregor. “For two, I wouldn’t begrudge or tease Conor in the least if he was in rehab, I would be very proud of Conor, and I would imagine for somebody in his spot, to go into rehab is something you want to keep quiet. To do that in Ireland, I would imagine that he would’ve needed to humble himself greatly…

“If he’s in rehab, that’s awesome! That would be good stuff!” Sonnen continued. “We’ve all dealt with this, whether it’s yourself, somebody in your family, somebody in your circle. But one thing that you learn when somebody goes to rehab is one of the steps and one of the things they make real sure of is that you are never around it again…the point that I was attempting to make, which is what I believe, is two weeks prior to the press conference being canceled…Conor was at [The Black Forge] and he’s shown drinking in photos…if someone is overseeing his rehab, they’d catch that and say ‘Hey, you gotta get out’…I think it was alcohol [in his drink], he didn’t want a mistake to be made, he partied it up and made some bad decisions.”

As of this writing, McGregor himself hasn’t addressed Sonnen’s claims.

McGregor hasn’t fought since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. If he returns to the cage later in 2024, he’ll look to snap a recent losing skid of defeats in three of his last four fights.

Sonnen remains convinced that the reasoning behind McGregor’s UFC 303 absence wasn’t made public. As we wait for McGregor’s UFC return, the first fight withdrawal in his UFC tenure continues to garner headlines.