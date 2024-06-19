Colby Covington explains why he didn’t fight Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has given a reason as to why he isn’t fighting Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.

Covington and Garry took shots at one another on social media and many expected the two would end up fighting. Both called each other out, but Garry will be returning at UFC 303 against Michael Page and not Covington. After the fight was booked, Daniel Cormier criticized Covington for not taking the fight, but ‘Chaos’ says it is because he isn’t healthy.

Colby Covington responds to Daniel Cormier and explains why he didn't fight Ian Garry at #UFC303: "Everybody knows [Cormier] is a media head now so he'll do anything to get some clickbait… Daniel doesn't know what he's talking about, he's never been the A-side so he doesn't… pic.twitter.com/eV7koaqwVe — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 19, 2024

“I love Daniel Cormier as well, he’s a friend of mine, but everybody knows he’s a media head now so he’ll do anything to get some clickbait. Who’s the easiest name in the UFC to get some clickbait off of? Oh, trash Colby Covington, say some mean things about him and you will get some sympathy from the fans and the media people, because all of the people are liberal leftists anyway. Daniel doesn’t know what he’s talking about, he’s never been the A-side so he doesn’t know what it’s like to call his shots and wait for the right opportunities. The biggest thing is I gotta get healthy,” Colby Covington said.

“I’m not going to rush out there on someone else timeline, I’m on my own timeline, the UFC knows that. I’m already a superstar and I’ve made so much money I don’t need to fight ever again. It’s really on my time, and I’ll fight when I’m ready to fight and when I’m healthy. I want big fight, this kid’s (Ian Machado Garry) a nobody. He just got a split decision over the 12th-ranked kid, I’ve been fighting world champion after world champion for the last seven years straight. Why does this kid deserve to fight me? He’s literally the B-side and thinks he calls the shots and is the A-side. I’m going to get healthy and I’m going to look for the biggest and best fights possible,” Covington continued.

Colby Covington did break his foot in his most recent loss to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. It appears he is still healing from that injury, but once he’s healthy, it’s uncertain who he will fight.

Covington is currently 17-4 as a pro but is 2-3 in his last five with all three losses being for the undisputed welterweight title.