Colby Covington explains why he didn’t fight Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303

By Cole Shelton - June 19, 2024

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has given a reason as to why he isn’t fighting Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.

Colby Covington

Covington and Garry took shots at one another on social media and many expected the two would end up fighting. Both called each other out, but Garry will be returning at UFC 303 against Michael Page and not Covington. After the fight was booked, Daniel Cormier criticized Covington for not taking the fight, but ‘Chaos’ says it is because he isn’t healthy.

“I love Daniel Cormier as well, he’s a friend of mine, but everybody knows he’s a media head now so he’ll do anything to get some clickbait. Who’s the easiest name in the UFC to get some clickbait off of? Oh, trash Colby Covington, say some mean things about him and you will get some sympathy from the fans and the media people, because all of the people are liberal leftists anyway. Daniel doesn’t know what he’s talking about, he’s never been the A-side so he doesn’t know what it’s like to call his shots and wait for the right opportunities. The biggest thing is I gotta get healthy,” Colby Covington said.

“I’m not going to rush out there on someone else timeline, I’m on my own timeline, the UFC knows that. I’m already a superstar and I’ve made so much money I don’t need to fight ever again. It’s really on my time, and I’ll fight when I’m ready to fight and when I’m healthy. I want big fight, this kid’s (Ian Machado Garry) a nobody. He just got a split decision over the 12th-ranked kid, I’ve been fighting world champion after world champion for the last seven years straight. Why does this kid deserve to fight me? He’s literally the B-side and thinks he calls the shots and is the A-side. I’m going to get healthy and I’m going to look for the biggest and best fights possible,” Covington continued.

Colby Covington did break his foot in his most recent loss to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. It appears he is still healing from that injury, but once he’s healthy, it’s uncertain who he will fight.

Covington is currently 17-4 as a pro but is 2-3 in his last five with all three losses being for the undisputed welterweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Ian Garry UFC

Related

Dana White believes The Rock could be Oscar-bound for portraying UFC legend Mark Kerr: "He will kill this!"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2024
Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith believes Alex Pereira fight is possible with UFC 303 victory: "It lines up!"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2024

Anthony Smith believes that he’s just a good win and callout away from facing UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Zaurbek Sidakov
UFC

REPORT | Olympic Gold Medalist Zaurbek Sidakov considering move to MMA

Curtis Calhoun - June 19, 2024

Freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist Zaurbek Sidakov could be on the way to making his MMA debut.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou
Jon Jones

Dana White claims Jon Jones would've run through Francis Ngannou had they fought: "One hundred percent"

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2024

Dana White doesn’t think Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones would have been all that competitive had they fought.

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul believes Conor McGregor has lost his celebrity and star power: “I’m sure I could comp him a fourth or fifth row seat”

Susan Cox - June 19, 2024

Jake Paul believes that Conor McGregor has lost his celebrity and star power.

Israel Adesanya, Michael Chandler, UFC 303, UFC

Israel Adesanya believes Michael Chandler should “take another fight” following UFC 303 cancellation

Susan Cox - June 19, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier questions if Khamzat Chimaev flew “too close to the sun” in early UFC days

Susan Cox - June 19, 2024

Daniel Cormier is questioning if Khamzat Chimaev flew ‘too close to the sun’ in his early UFC days.

UFC Saudi Arabia, Whittaker vs. Aliskerov, UFC, Start Times, Fight Card
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Fight Card and Start Times

Susan Cox - June 19, 2024

The UFC Saudi Arabia ‘Whittaker vs. Aliskerov’ Fight Card and Start Times have been announced.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum believes his career is on the line at UFC on ABC 6: “Loser goes home”

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2024

Kelvin Gastelum believes that his tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship could be on the line this weekend.

Mike Davis
UFC

Mike Davis forced out of Drew Dober matchup at UFC Denver, requires surgery: “This kills me man”

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2024

UFC prospect Mike Davis has been forced out of his scheduled matchup against Drew Dober due to injury.