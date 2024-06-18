Jorge Masvidal “Lost all respect” for Nate Diaz after viral press conference brawl

By Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

All previous respect between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz has fizzled out ahead of their July 6 professional boxing match.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz

Masvidal and Diaz will battle in a rematch of their UFC 244 BMF title fight in the boxing ring, Masvidal defeated Diaz in their MMA clash by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) to win the inaugural BMF belt.

The July 6 boxing match is expected to include plenty of fireworks inside the ring. Anticipation for the event was ramped up after Masvidal and Diaz’s teams got into an all-out brawl following their last pre-fight press conference.

Masvidal and Diaz have shown respect for each other during their careers, despite their competitive nature. But after Masvidal’s coach was attacked at their press conference, all cordiality has faltered from Masvidal for Diaz.

Jorge Masvidal fueled by bad blood ahead of Nate Diaz rematch

During a recent interview with MMA Mania, Masvidal exploded on Diaz.

“I’ve lost all respect for him,” Masvidal said of Diaz. “He had his gimps attack my coach, who is almost 50 years old, he’s not a pro fighter…you know that’s my coach and you had your two gimps attack him. One is a pro fighter and the other one is a punk-a** 20-year-old. I don’t even have words for it, he’s just a coward who took off, you let your people get mopped up…

“None of my guys went to the hospital, those boys were all f***ed up. To me, he’s a coward of a general. To lead his people into battle and then to take off running like that, attacking my coach, it was all pre-meditated…it just shows me the level of coward that he is. I used to have respect for him when I didn’t know him that well, but now that I know him pretty well, this guy’s just a f***ing coward, straight-up. He might be tough, can take a hit, has good endurance, but he’s a f***ing coward.”

Masvidal and Diaz are both looking to get back in the win column after losses in their last combat sports appearances. Diaz is looking to earn his first professional win after a loss to Jake Paul last year.

Masvidal retired from fighting last year after a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. The upcoming rematch with Diaz could be the start of a new chapter in his fighting career.

Tensions are palpable between Diaz and Masvidal, and the two sides are weeks away from settling their newfound bad blood.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jorge Masvidal Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo

Conor McGregor places massive bet on Cristiano Ronaldo, UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament

Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024
Jorge Masvidal, Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen

Jorge Masvidal fires off at 'lesbian' Chael Sonnen after Anderson Silva boxing match: "I'm not coming for an exhibition match"

Josh Evanoff - June 18, 2024

It seems that Jorge Masvidal wasn’t a fan of the boxing match between Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva.

Michael Chandler, UFC
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler plans to attend UFC 303 despite Conor McGregor fight cancelation: "I made a commitment"

Josh Evanoff - June 18, 2024

Michael Chandler is going to be at UFC 303 whether Conor McGregor is there or not.

Shara Magomedov
UFC

UFC’s Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov set to star in upcoming U.S. shooter/slasher film

Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

Rising UFC middleweight star Shara Magomedov will make his Hollywood debut in a fitting role for the elite striker.

Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor is in "rehab" for substance abuse which led to UFC 303 withdrawal

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024

Chael Sonnen has an interesting theory as to why Conor McGregor was out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad believes he's Leon Edwards' "kryptonite" ahead of UFC 304 title fight: "I'm going to make it look easy"

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

VIDEO | Israel Adesanya posts epic self-made promo video ahead of UFC 305 return

Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got fight fans excited ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier: Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal is calculated to “mess” with Michael Chandler

Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels there may be more to the story behind the reasoning for Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 pull-out.

Vasiliy Lomachenko returns
Gervonta Davis

Vasiliy Lomachenko interested in fighting Gervonta Davis next

Susan Cox - June 18, 2024

Vasiliy Lomachenko is making it known that he’s interested in fighting Gervonta Davis next.

Mike Perry, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry official for July 20 in Tampa

Susan Cox - June 18, 2024

Its official – Jake Paul will be boxing Mike Perry on Saturday, July 20th in Tampa, Florida.