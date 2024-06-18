Jorge Masvidal “Lost all respect” for Nate Diaz after viral press conference brawl

Jorge Masvidal fueled by bad blood ahead of Nate Diaz rematch

During a recent interview with MMA Mania, Masvidal exploded on Diaz.

“I’ve lost all respect for him,” Masvidal said of Diaz. “He had his gimps attack my coach, who is almost 50 years old, he’s not a pro fighter…you know that’s my coach and you had your two gimps attack him. One is a pro fighter and the other one is a punk-a** 20-year-old. I don’t even have words for it, he’s just a coward who took off, you let your people get mopped up…

“None of my guys went to the hospital, those boys were all f***ed up. To me, he’s a coward of a general. To lead his people into battle and then to take off running like that, attacking my coach, it was all pre-meditated…it just shows me the level of coward that he is. I used to have respect for him when I didn’t know him that well, but now that I know him pretty well, this guy’s just a f***ing coward, straight-up. He might be tough, can take a hit, has good endurance, but he’s a f***ing coward.”

Masvidal and Diaz are both looking to get back in the win column after losses in their last combat sports appearances. Diaz is looking to earn his first professional win after a loss to Jake Paul last year.

Masvidal retired from fighting last year after a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. The upcoming rematch with Diaz could be the start of a new chapter in his fighting career.

Tensions are palpable between Diaz and Masvidal, and the two sides are weeks away from settling their newfound bad blood.