What’s next for Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns after UFC Vegas 97?

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 97 which saw a welterweight bout headlining the card.

In the main event, Sean Brady took on Gilbert Burns in the American’s first UFC main event spot. Brady was coming off a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum. Burns, meanwhile, was on a two-fight losing streak and was coming off a knockout loss to Jack Della Maddalena.

Ultimately, it was Brady who won a clear-cut decision over Burns to pick up the biggest win of his career. Following UFC Vegas 97, here is what I think should be next for fighters involved in the main event.