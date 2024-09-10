What’s next for Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns after UFC Vegas 97?

By Cole Shelton - September 9, 2024

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 97 which saw a welterweight bout headlining the card.

Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns

In the main event, Sean Brady took on Gilbert Burns in the American’s first UFC main event spot. Brady was coming off a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum. Burns, meanwhile, was on a two-fight losing streak and was coming off a knockout loss to Jack Della Maddalena.

Ultimately, it was Brady who won a clear-cut decision over Burns to pick up the biggest win of his career. Following UFC Vegas 97, here is what I think should be next for fighters involved in the main event.

Sean Brady

Sean Brady entered the bout as the betting favorite, and he dominated Gilbert Burns with his wrestling and strength. Brady was also the more active striker as he overwhelmed the Brazilian for five rounds to get the decision win.

With the win, Brady cemented himself as a top-10 welterweight and could be a win or two away from a title shot. Brady called out Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington after the win. However, I don’t think Brady will get either fight, instead, a logical next matchup is a bout against Kamaru Usman. If Usman wants a title shot against Muhammad, a win over Brady would cement that, but if Brady wins, he could get a title shot.

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns was dominated by Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 97 which was his third straight loss. It was a disappointing performance from Burns who was controlled for the better portion of five rounds.

With Burns on a three-fight losing streak and the Brazilian being 38 his future in the sport is uncertain. But, if he does decide to continue one fight that makes sense is taking on Michael Morales. The undefeated fighter is coming off a stoppage win over Neil Magny and it is a chance for him to prove he’s a legit title contender. On the flip side, if Burns wins, he will be right back in the title picture.

