Jorge Masvidal outweighed Nate Diaz by nearly fifteen pounds the night of their boxing match

Jorge Masvidal reportedly outweighed rival Nate Diaz by almost fifteen pounds in their boxing showdown last weekend.

As we know, Nate Diaz was able to get the better of Jorge Masvidal via decision in their boxing match last weekend. However, what many people may not realize is that in California, where the fight happened, fighters have their weights checked on the day of the bout in addition to the actual weigh-ins.

The plan, made in 2017, was for the California State Athletic Commission to prevent fighters from excessive weight cutting. If they gained more than 10% back before the contest, there could be some complications.

As per MMA Junkie, Masvidal made sure to make full use of the weight gain that he was permitted.