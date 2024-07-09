Jorge Masvidal outweighed Nate Diaz by nearly fifteen pounds the night of their boxing match

By Harry Kettle - July 9, 2024

Jorge Masvidal reportedly outweighed rival Nate Diaz by almost fifteen pounds in their boxing showdown last weekend.

Jorge Masvidal punches Nate Diaz

As we know, Nate Diaz was able to get the better of Jorge Masvidal via decision in their boxing match last weekend. However, what many people may not realize is that in California, where the fight happened, fighters have their weights checked on the day of the bout in addition to the actual weigh-ins.

The plan, made in 2017, was for the California State Athletic Commission to prevent fighters from excessive weight cutting. If they gained more than 10% back before the contest, there could be some complications.

As per MMA Junkie, Masvidal made sure to make full use of the weight gain that he was permitted.

Masvidal’s weight gain

On the day of weigh-ins, Masvidal came in at 175.2 lbs. However, on fight night, he was able to balloon up to 204.1 lbs. By comparison, Diaz weighted in at 175.6 lbs on weigh-ins. Then, on fight night, he went up to just 190.2 lbs.

It doesn’t appear as if there are going to be any real sanctions made, but it’s certainly a notable shift. ‘Gamebred’ has made it known that he feels as if Diaz gained an advantage from the judges due to the fight being in his home state. Alas, on the scorecards, Jorge simply wasn’t able to do enough to overcome his foe.

There have been some talks of a rematch in the media but for now, it appears as if these two rivals will be heading their separate ways.

What do you make of the weigh-in results for both men? Will we ever see a second boxing match between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

