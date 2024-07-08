Nate Diaz reacts to news that Conor McGregor won over a million dollars from his victory over Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz is reacting to the news that Conor McGregor won over a million dollars from his victory over Jorge Masvidal.

The Irishman made headlines when he announced his was putting down a bet of $500,000 on his former opponent Nate Diaz to beat Jorge Masvidal in their ‘Last Man Standing’ boxing bout.

Taking to ‘X‘, McGregor stated:

“I’ve decided to put $500,000 on Diaz to win tonight’s boxing match. Range, form, experience, solely hands being used, I can’t see Masvidal causing any problems to Nate in a boxing ring whatsoever. They are both little play around dipshits in a fight, play around bollox, but I feel Nate does him in EASY here for real. $500k gets me back $1,625,000 all in.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) fought Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in March of 2016 at UFC 196 and again in August of that same year at UFC 202. ‘Notorious’ lost their first fight, but was victorious in their second bout. There was no trilogy match-up.

Nate Diaz met Jorge Masvidal in a boxing bout this past Saturday, July 6th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The result was a majority decision victory for Diaz.

Diaz and Masvidal (35-17 MMA) had previously met under the UFC banner at UFC 244 in November of 2019. The result of that bout was a TKO victory for ‘Gamebred’ as well as the first ever BMF (Baddest Motherf*cker’) title.

Following Diaz’s victory this past weekend, it was a win-win as McGregor won $1.6 million betting on the fight.

To which Nate Diaz, at the post fight press conference, responded:

“That’s cool. Good job for us.”

McGregor also weighed in on ‘X’ following Diaz’s victory saying:

“THE RICH GET RICHER!!! Well done Nate, congrats!” I make ya so much money you can swim in it!”

Were you watching the boxing bout this past weekend? Are you happy for the Irishman’s $$$ win? Who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!