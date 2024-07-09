Chael Sonnen weighs in after Michael Chandler claims he was offered a fight with Islam Makhachev: “Don’t make that mistake”

By Harry Kettle - July 9, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts after Michael Chandler claimed he was offered a fight against Islam Makhachev.

Michael Chandler

As we know, Michael Chandler has spent a long time waiting to fight Conor McGregor. Finally, it seemed as if he was going to get his shot at UFC 303. Unfortunately for the former title challenger, it wasn’t meant to be. The Irishman pulled out due to injury, leaving him in the dark as to if – and when – he would finally get the chance to stand across the cage from ‘Notorious’.

Since then, we’ve seen a few developments in the story. One of those tales has been that Chandler was offered a shot at the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. This was reported by the man himself, but we haven’t heard a whole lot more about it since.

RELATED: Michael Chandler claims he’s been offered a title shot against Islam Makhachev

In a recent YouTube video, the aforementioned Chael Sonnen provided his view on the subject.

Sonnen questions Chandler

“If Michael Chandler is offered Islam Makhachev, there is a message being delivered to him, that he has got to be able to hear,” Sonnen said. “The words, ‘We cannot get you Conor McGregor. We are not going to get you Conor McGregor.’”

“Don’t make that mistake. You’ve got to get the matches you can get when you can get them, you’ve got to win the matches you can win when you can win them. You’ve got to sign the matches you can sign when you can sign them. In front of everything else, get the fight and get it into the ring.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you believe we will ever see Michael Chandler compete against Conor McGregor in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Islam Makhachev Michael Chandler UFC

