Chael Sonnen weighs in after Michael Chandler claims he was offered a fight with Islam Makhachev: “Don’t make that mistake”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts after Michael Chandler claimed he was offered a fight against Islam Makhachev.

As we know, Michael Chandler has spent a long time waiting to fight Conor McGregor. Finally, it seemed as if he was going to get his shot at UFC 303. Unfortunately for the former title challenger, it wasn’t meant to be. The Irishman pulled out due to injury, leaving him in the dark as to if – and when – he would finally get the chance to stand across the cage from ‘Notorious’.

Since then, we’ve seen a few developments in the story. One of those tales has been that Chandler was offered a shot at the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. This was reported by the man himself, but we haven’t heard a whole lot more about it since.

In a recent YouTube video, the aforementioned Chael Sonnen provided his view on the subject.