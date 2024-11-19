Tom Aspinall reveals key disadvantage for Jon Jones in potential title unification fight: ‘That’s something that keeps him up at night’

Tom Aspinall believes there’s a clear disadvantage for Jon Jones if the two eventually collide inside the Octagon. Aspinall was in attendance for Jones’ heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic this past Saturday. “Bones” was dominant in the fight and landed a spinning back kick to the body of Miocic in round three to seal the deal. While Aspinall admits he was impressed by Jones’ display, he believes there’s a key disadvantage for the future Hall of Famer if a title unification bout is booked. RELATED: TOM ASPINALL IS CONFIDENT SHOWDOWN WITH JON JONES WILL EVENTUALLY HAPPEN: “HE HAS A GIGANTIC EGO”

Tom Aspinall Thinks Short Octagon Time Will Hinder Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall’s fights don’t usually last very long. In fact, he has never seen the third round in his pro MMA career. Appearing on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Aspinall said Jones knows there isn’t much tape on him (via MMAJunkie.com).

“He loves to study opponents like this. He has no chance of doing that with me because my average fight time is the shortest in UFC history at 2:02,” Aspinall said of Jones on “The Ariel Helwani Show” on Monday. “All 10 fights, and that’s something that keeps him up at night. That will keep him up at night for sure.

“I am a massive, massive question mark for him, and I know a lot of his game. He’s got a lot of octagon time over a lot of years, and I’ve got next to nothing, next to no footage of me, nothing of me out there apart from bouncing people’s heads off the canvas. He has no idea what to prepare for, and that is fantastic for me.”

Aspinall is the current interim heavyweight champion. He has been pounding the table to fight Jones, who hasn’t been receptive to the idea unless he’s paid “f*** you money.”