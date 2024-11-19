Tom Aspinall reveals key disadvantage for Jon Jones in potential title unification fight: ‘That’s something that keeps him up at night’

By Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2024

Tom Aspinall believes there’s a clear disadvantage for Jon Jones if the two eventually collide inside the Octagon.

Tom Aspinall

Aspinall was in attendance for Jones’ heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic this past Saturday. “Bones” was dominant in the fight and landed a spinning back kick to the body of Miocic in round three to seal the deal.

While Aspinall admits he was impressed by Jones’ display, he believes there’s a key disadvantage for the future Hall of Famer if a title unification bout is booked.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL IS CONFIDENT SHOWDOWN WITH JON JONES WILL EVENTUALLY HAPPEN: “HE HAS A GIGANTIC EGO”

Tom Aspinall Thinks Short Octagon Time Will Hinder Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall’s fights don’t usually last very long. In fact, he has never seen the third round in his pro MMA career. Appearing on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Aspinall said Jones knows there isn’t much tape on him (via MMAJunkie.com).

“He loves to study opponents like this. He has no chance of doing that with me because my average fight time is the shortest in UFC history at 2:02,” Aspinall said of Jones on “The Ariel Helwani Show” on Monday. “All 10 fights, and that’s something that keeps him up at night. That will keep him up at night for sure.

“I am a massive, massive question mark for him, and I know a lot of his game. He’s got a lot of octagon time over a lot of years, and I’ve got next to nothing, next to no footage of me, nothing of me out there apart from bouncing people’s heads off the canvas. He has no idea what to prepare for, and that is fantastic for me.”

Aspinall is the current interim heavyweight champion. He has been pounding the table to fight Jones, who hasn’t been receptive to the idea unless he’s paid “f*** you money.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Jon Jones, UFC 309

What's next for the stars of UFC 309?

Cole Shelton - November 19, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Bo Nickal
Daniel Cormier

Bo Nickal voices disappointment at Daniel Cormier's UFC 309 commentary

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

UFC star Bo Nickal has voiced his disappointment at Daniel Cormier’s commentary during his fight at UFC 309 last weekend.

Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling reacts after his fight with Movsar Evloev is bumped to the UFC 310 prelims in favor of Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on his fight against Movsar Evloev being bumped from the main card of UFC 310.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reacts to “mad little fellow” Michael Chandler’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on rival Michael Chandler’s defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last weekend.

Stipe Miocic
UFC

Stipe Miocic issues heartfelt statement following retirement at UFC 309: "It was a honor to go to war"

Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic issued a heartfelt retirement statement following UFC 309.

Dominick Cruz, Ali Abdelaziz

Dominick Cruz unloads on "work mule" Ali Abdelaziz: "That’s what makes you weak"

Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024
Darren Till, Bo Nickal
Darren Till

Darren Till unloads on Bo Nickal after UFC 309: "Be more humble ya ginger tool cos ur shit"

Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Darren Till took aim at Bo Nickal after his UFC 309 win over Paul Craig.

Jon Jones, Gable Steveson
UFC

Jon Jones praises 'very scary' Gable Steveson for training following UFC 309 win: "He'll become a UFC champion"

Josh Evanoff - November 18, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has nothing but praise for Gable Steveson.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall is confident showdown with Jon Jones will eventually happen: "He has a gigantic ego"

Josh Evanoff - November 18, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall believes he will eventually fight Jon Jones.

Israel Adesanya, Bo Nickal
UFC

Israel Adesanya criticizes Bo Nickal for "boring fight" against Paul Craig at UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Israel Adesanya was critical of Bo Nickal and his performance at UFC 309.