Paddy Pimblett opens up on details of his first UFC contract

UFC sensation Paddy Pimblett has provided details of the first contract that he signed upon arriving in the UFC.

This weekend, Paddy Pimblett faces the biggest test of his mixed martial arts career to date. He will face off against Michael Chandler at UFC 314 and if he wins, he could really vault himself into title contention at 155 pounds. If he loses, however, it’ll likely lead to a parade of questions regarding his ability to compete at the elite level in the lightweight division.

RELATED: UFC commentator explains why Michael Chandler has more pressure to win than Paddy Pimblett

Either way, he’s come a long way since he first signed for the promotion a few years back. Pimblett has been built up slowly but surely as one of the next big things at lightweight, and he’s ready to prove that he was worth the investment.

In a recent interview, Pimblett wasn’t afraid to talk about the terms of the deal that he signed back in the day with the company.