Paddy Pimblett opens up on details of his first UFC contract

By Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

UFC sensation Paddy Pimblett has provided details of the first contract that he signed upon arriving in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett

This weekend, Paddy Pimblett faces the biggest test of his mixed martial arts career to date. He will face off against Michael Chandler at UFC 314 and if he wins, he could really vault himself into title contention at 155 pounds. If he loses, however, it’ll likely lead to a parade of questions regarding his ability to compete at the elite level in the lightweight division.

Either way, he’s come a long way since he first signed for the promotion a few years back. Pimblett has been built up slowly but surely as one of the next big things at lightweight, and he’s ready to prove that he was worth the investment.

In a recent interview, Pimblett wasn’t afraid to talk about the terms of the deal that he signed back in the day with the company.

Pimblett discusses first UFC contract

“When I got offered the first (UFC) contract, I got offered a new Cage Warriors’ deal, and that deal was worth more than the base contract for the UFC – and I’ve done a lot with that money,” Pimblett said on the FULL SEND PODCAST.

“I saved that money over the years to get a house deposit myself and pay my mom’s mortgage off. I’ve done a few things like that, and that money’s done a lot for me over the years. I’m very thankful for Cage Warriors. They set me up for the start of my adult life really, because that’s when I was 21 when I first started to get that wage.

“When I first signed with the UFC, I took a pay cut. The UFC standard deal is ($10,000 to show, $10,000 to win). I signed for a pay cut at first. My first two fights were 10/10 and then 12/12, and obviously after I won my second fight we got a new deal, and it went up.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

For Paddy, this is his big moment. If he can win this one, who knows what the next twelve months could have in store for him.

Are you surprised by the numbers that Paddy Pimblett was earning in his first UFC contract? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

