WATCH | UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane receives raucous ovation during appearance at 2024 Paris Olympics

By Josh Evanoff - August 5, 2024

It appears that former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is an absolute star in France.

Ciryl Gane

‘Bon Gamin’ hasn’t competed since a fight against Serghei Spivac last September in Paris. The bout was Ciryl Gane’s first since coming up short in a bid for undisputed heavyweight gold in March against Jon Jones. However, back in his home country, the Frenchman handed the ‘Polar Bear’ a second-round knockout loss last year.

Since then, Ciryl Gane has shown interest in fighting in France for his next UFC appearance. However, the heavyweight contender was recently booked opposite Alexander Volkov for October in Abu Dhabi. The former interim champion previously handed the Russian a lopsided decision defeat back in June 2021.

While Ciryl Gane might not be getting to fight in France later this year, he’s still getting some shine. As many are aware, the 2024 Olympics are currently ongoing in Paris. Earlier this week, the UFC heavyweight contender made a brief appearance and received a big ovation from fans in attendance. Based on the video, it’s easy to see why Gane likes fighting at home.

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane makes an appearance at 2024 Paris Olympics

For what it’s worth, this is far from Ciryl Gane’s first appearance during the Olympics. Throughout the last few weeks, the UFC heavyweight contender has been seen promoting the games at various events. In May, ‘Bon Gamin’ was named one of the honorary torchbearer for the summer games.

This had to be quite the moment for the 34-year-old. While Ciryl Gane has had a lot of highlights inside the cage, this had to be special for him. Regardless, he will look to make some more highlights in his return to the cage at UFC 308 in October.

Since their first fight back in the summer of 2021, Alexander Volkov has had tremendous success. Heading into their heavyweight bout, the Russian has won four straight, last defeating Sergei Pavlovich in June.

What do you make of this UFC news? Are you excited for Ciryl Gane’s impending return to the cage?

Ciryl Gane

