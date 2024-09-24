Jon Jones’ coach believes ‘Bones’ will likely retire following UFC 309: “This is a dangerous game”

Brandon Gibson believes Jon Jones will likely walk away after his UFC 309 title defense.

‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since his move to heavyweight last March. In the main event of UFC 285, Jon Jones scored a quick submission victory over Ciryl Gane, winning the title Francis Ngannou left vacant. Following the win, the newly crowned champion called out Stipe Miocic. While an injury prevented the two from squaring off last year, they’re finally set to collide in November.

Ahead of the UFC 309 main event, Jon Jones admitted that the fight could be his last. While there’s been a lot of talk about the heavyweight champion meeting Tom Aspinall, that might not be in the cards. However, some, including Chael Sonnen, believe Jones’ retirement talk is just to promote his next fight.

It seems that his coach Brandon Gibson is a believer in the heavyweight’s talk. Speaking in a recent interview with From The Stands, the trainer was asked about Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. There, Gibson stated he believes ‘Bones’ will retire from fighting in November. However, that’s not an indictment of Jones’ fighting ability.

Jon Jones’ coach responds to retirement talk ahead of UFC 309 return

Gibson added that he believes Jon Jones is still the greatest heavyweight fighter alive. However, the coach believes this is not a sport where one wants to fight beyond their prime. With that in mind, he supports Jones’ decision to hang it up whenever he’s ready.

“I do [believe it will be his last fight]. This is a dangerous game.” Jon Jones’ coach stated in a recent interview when asked about the champion’s retirement comments. “It’s a dangerous game and it’s not one that treats an aging fighter kindly. I always encourage all my fighters to be out before [they get too old], to be able to pick their exit. Jon, more than any other fighter I believe, has earned and deserves to be able to pick and choose when he leaves.”

He continued, “I think he has plenty more in the tank, I see his skill set every week against high-level opponents. I think right now, he’s better than he’s ever been. Like, oh my goodness. He’s really developed into an amazing heavyweight… I think he can continue to fight the very best for a long time to come. But, he’s also deserved to exit if he chooses to do so.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC champion’s coach? Do you think Jon Jones will retire later this year?