Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded by UFC for stepping up, says UFC commentator
UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded for stepping up on short notice to fight Carlos Prates, says UFC commentator Paul Felder.
In a couple of weeks, Ian Machado Garry will return to the Octagon. It will serve as the first time he’s fought since competing against Shavkat Rakhmonov in a short notice fight that really put Ian on the map – despite him losing that contest. Now, he’s set to do it all over again against Carlos Prates.
Once more, this is another highly dangerous fight for Machado Garry to take. Alas, he doesn’t seem to mind all too much, and he’s instead hoping that he can prove why he’s the next big thing at 170 pounds.
Paul Felder, meanwhile, believes this was a pretty smart career move for Machado Garry to make.
Felder’s view on Machado Garry stepping up
“I’ve got to give a huge shoutout to Ian Machado Garry for stepping in yet again against a top contender, against a very dangerous opponent like Carlos Prates, who’s just been on a roll since he’s entered the UFC – knocking everybody out, finishing everyone,” Felder told ESPN. “But Ian Garry knows that these are the moments that you have to take advantage of.
“These are the moments that the UFC is going to give you favors later on in your career, is going to try and help push you to the top. You scratch their back, they’ll scratch yours. I love it. He’s showing that he’s got the toughness and is not afraid of anybody in this division.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
The big thing for Ian Machado Garry here is going to be proving that he can actually win at the elite level. We already know he can compete, but actually getting his hand raised in what matters most here.
Who do you believe is going to win this fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
