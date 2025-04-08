Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded by UFC for stepping up, says UFC commentator

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded for stepping up on short notice to fight Carlos Prates, says UFC commentator Paul Felder.

In a couple of weeks, Ian Machado Garry will return to the Octagon. It will serve as the first time he’s fought since competing against Shavkat Rakhmonov in a short notice fight that really put Ian on the map – despite him losing that contest. Now, he’s set to do it all over again against Carlos Prates.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry reacts to short notice UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

Once more, this is another highly dangerous fight for Machado Garry to take. Alas, he doesn’t seem to mind all too much, and he’s instead hoping that he can prove why he’s the next big thing at 170 pounds.

Paul Felder, meanwhile, believes this was a pretty smart career move for Machado Garry to make.