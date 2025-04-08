Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded by UFC for stepping up, says UFC commentator

By Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry will be rewarded for stepping up on short notice to fight Carlos Prates, says UFC commentator Paul Felder.

Ian Machado Garry

In a couple of weeks, Ian Machado Garry will return to the Octagon. It will serve as the first time he’s fought since competing against Shavkat Rakhmonov in a short notice fight that really put Ian on the map – despite him losing that contest. Now, he’s set to do it all over again against Carlos Prates.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry reacts to short notice UFC Kansas City fight against Carlos Prates

Once more, this is another highly dangerous fight for Machado Garry to take. Alas, he doesn’t seem to mind all too much, and he’s instead hoping that he can prove why he’s the next big thing at 170 pounds.

Paul Felder, meanwhile, believes this was a pretty smart career move for Machado Garry to make.

Felder’s view on Machado Garry stepping up

“I’ve got to give a huge shoutout to Ian Machado Garry for stepping in yet again against a top contender, against a very dangerous opponent like Carlos Prates, who’s just been on a roll since he’s entered the UFC – knocking everybody out, finishing everyone,” Felder told ESPN. “But Ian Garry knows that these are the moments that you have to take advantage of.

“These are the moments that the UFC is going to give you favors later on in your career, is going to try and help push you to the top. You scratch their back, they’ll scratch yours. I love it. He’s showing that he’s got the toughness and is not afraid of anybody in this division.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

The big thing for Ian Machado Garry here is going to be proving that he can actually win at the elite level. We already know he can compete, but actually getting his hand raised in what matters most here.

Who do you believe is going to win this fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Paul Felder UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett opens up on details of his first UFC contract

Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025
Lerone Murphy, Josh Emmett
Lerone Murphy

What's next for Lerone Murphy and Josh Emmett after UFC Vegas 105?

Cole Shelton - April 7, 2025

The UFC was at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 5, for UFC Vegas 105. The main event saw featherweight contenders throw down as Lerone Murphy took on Josh Emmett.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley sends message to fans complaining about UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili: "Don't watch!"

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to critics of his upcoming fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

Lerone Murphy
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy responds to critics of win over Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105: "What do you expect me to do?"

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has responded to critics of his recent victory over Josh Emmett.

Dana White, Aaron Pico
Movsar Evloev

REPORT | Aaron Pico set to make UFC debut against Movsar Evloev in May

Josh Evanoff - April 7, 2025

Aaron Pico is reportedly set to make his UFC debut against Movsar Evloev in May.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley makes surprising admission about ‘borderline embarrassing’ UFC title loss

BJ Penn Staff - April 7, 2025
Brandon Royval, UFC, MMA
UFC

Top UFC contender opens up on concussion scare: ‘I wasn't formulating sentences well’

BJ Penn Staff - April 7, 2025

There’s a risk of concussion in a lot of sports. That includes MMA. Top UFC flyweight contender Brandon Royval can attest to that.

Oscar De La Hoya, Dana White, UFC, MMA
Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya digs up failed Dana White reality show in scathing attack on UFC boss

BJ Penn Staff - April 7, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has a long list of incredible business successes on his resume. However, the UFC boss has also been involved in a few projects that flopped, and his long-time nemesis Oscar De La Hoya isn’t going to let him forget it.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett sends scathing message to Ilia Topuria amid UFC lightweight move

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 7, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is hoping to get a chance to face Ilia Topuria.

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, BJJ, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | Ivanka Trump shows off martial arts skills in new training footage

BJ Penn Staff - April 7, 2025

It’s no secret that Donald Trump is a fight fan. The US President frequently mingles with UFC stars, and often appears at the promotion’s pay-per-view events. As it turns out, his fascination with the martial arts runs in the family, as his daughter Ivanka Trump trains in a form of jiu jitsu.