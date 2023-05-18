search

Colby Covington has friendly advice for UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling: “Just keep being you”

By Fernando Quiles - May 18, 2023

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has a supporter in Colby Covington.

Sterling may be the 135-pound ruler, but some feel the “Funk Master” hasn’t gotten the respect he deserves. Count former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub in the camp of people who don’t believe Aljo has been given his due, as he mentioned during “The Schaub Show” (via MMA Knockout).

“[Belal Muhammad] and Aljamain Sterling are the most disrespected guys in the UFC, which I don’t understand ’cause it’s two of the greatest guys you’ll ever meet,” Schaub said. “They’re just solid people.”

Colby Covington Supports Aljamain Sterling

Schaub isn’t the only one who has Sterling’s back. Colby Covington was interviewed by Mike Heck of MMAFighting, and he shared he feels Sterling is doing exactly what he should be.

“I would tell him to just keep being you,” Covington said. “In due time, people will have no choice but to respect you when you keep proving them wrong and just keep silencing them, that’s the best revenge. Success is the best revenge. He’s just got to keep doing his thing.

“He’s doing great things in the business and the company, he’s making history in that bantamweight division. I think he’s doing just fine, and he [shouldn’t be] really too worried about the haters right now. He should be worried about how his bank account looks.”

Sterling is in for a quick turnaround with his next outing. It has been announced that Sterling will put his bantamweight gold on the line against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 on August 19 in Boston, Massachusetts.

As for Covington, he’s expected to challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Championship later this year. Edwards has said that he ideally wants to share the Octagon with Covington this October in Abu Dhabi.

